Save on Amazon, Best Buy, Wal-Mart

In about a week until Amazon Prime Day 2022, online shoppers are booming to win significant savings on some high-value items. The best TVs usually have big price tags thanks to their eye-catching image display, built-in features, and stylish design. Tested the best screens on the market. Today, major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart sell one of these high quality screens.

Best Prime Day TV Deals You Can Shop For

Here are the top 5 deals on your favorite early Prime Day TVs you can buy today, including TCL’s compact screens and LG’s reviewed and approved screens.

TCL 32 inch 3 Series Class 720P HDLED Roku Smart TV at Walmart for $ 134 (Save $ 15) Hisense 55-Inch U7G Series ULED Premium QLED Android 4K Smart TV at Amazon for $ 500 (Save $ 349.99) Samsung 50-Inch Class Neo QLED QN90A Series 4K UHD Quantum HDR smart TV is the best buy $ 1,099.99 ($ ​​100 discount) LG 55 inch OLED G1 series Alexa built-in 4K smart Evo TV is $ 1,296.99 (discount $ 700) LG 65 inch class C1 series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV at Best Buy for $ 1,599.99 (Save) $ 300)

Whether you’re buying a TV to improve your gaming experience or need to get a budget-friendly screen, there are plenty of great Prime Day TV deals today. With different sizes, prices and features, you can find the perfect product for your home.

You can see all the best deals on Prime Day TV, including on the reviewed and approved screens below.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping Guide Samsung TV Prime Day Deals

Samsung manufactures a large number of high quality TVs and one of our favorites is the Samsung QN90A. It’s a 50-inch Best Buy and is available for $ 1,099.99 for $ 100 off. The QN90A was chosen as the best TV for bright rooms, thanks to Neo QLED display technology, which produces brighter, more colorful images with tight contrast control. Buy Samsung Memorial Day TV Deals below.

Best TCLTV Prime Day Deals

TCL TV turned out to be some of the most affordable TVs on the market. The best thing the brand has to offer is the TCL5 series, which is available on the 55-inch model at Best Buy for $ 429.99. This is a $ 120 discount from the list price of $ 549.99. Our testers have discovered that the 5 Series provides a deep black level and decent contrast for such an affordable TV. It also includes the smart platform of Roku (our favorite streaming device).

Best HisenseTV Prime Day Deals

Hisense may not be as popular as other brand names like Samsung, but its TV line has great technology to make your home movie nights better. In our opinion, the best is the U8G 4K ULED Android TV. It’s available on Best Buy for $ 699.99 in 55-inch size, thanks to a $ 50 price cut. When we tested the U8G, its quantum dot technology and backlight resulted in a very bright display with HDR color.

Best deals on LG TV Prime Day

The LG OLED C1 Series 4K smart TV is one of the best TVs we have ever tested. C1 is an image with perfect black level and excellent highlighting, providing amazing colors and incredible contrast. Just in time for Prime Day, you can get a 65-inch model on Amazon for $ 1,596.99 at 36% off.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event that offers some of the lowest prices for Amazon Prime members only. Are you a member? Amazon is currently offering a free 30-day trial that allows you to sign up before Prime Day, where you can verify your eligibility membership.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is Tuesday, July 12th and Wednesday, July 13th. Please set your clock as the transaction will officially start at 3:00 am on Tuesday, July 12th. Peeled for a prestigious television to be released during the event.

Where can I buy the best deals on Amazon Prime Day TV?

You can find TV screens for sale at various retailers. Not only are discounts available on the brand’s website itself, such as Samsung, but many retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and B & H Photo are getting discounts on high-quality screens. Some of these discounts also apply to the best TVs we’ve tested so far, including those that are budget-friendly and game console-friendly.

