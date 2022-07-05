Apps and advertisers come in for your lock screen and it will be exhausted





Your cell phone lock screen is the most popular new real estate in the technology industry. Apple has made the iPhone lock screen the centerpiece of iOS 16 to give users more control over the look and behavior of the iPhone. However, Apple talked about wallpapers that match pretty clock fonts and nifty colors, but the lock screen isn’t just a security measure, it’s another surface where companies can put information, apps, and even ads. We also showed the world of becoming. Apples aren’t the only ones thinking about this. Rockscreen content company Glance is already in talks with US carriers and plans to launch it on some Android phones in the US within the next two months, TechCrunch reports.

The competition for your eyes and attention is already appearing on your home screen from the app through widgets and notifications. Now it looks like we’ve gone one step further. The first thing you see when you turn on your smartphone is before you pick it up or unlock it. That may be at least one step too far.

If you’ve never seen a device running Glance before, one way to imagine an app is like the Snapchat Discover feed on your phone’s lock screen. The company offers a rotation set of news headlines, videos, quizzes, games and photos that appear every time the phone screen is turned on. Glance, of course, calls these content cards Glance and says that users consume these Glances an average of 65 times a day.

Glance is a never-ending content machine on the lock screen Image: Glance

And of course, all of that is full of ads. Glance is a subsidiary of InMobi Group, an advertising technology company in India. It has partnered with many manufacturers, including Samsung and Xiaomi, and the company says its software is embedded in more than 400 million mobile phones across Asia. Google is an investor in the company. So does Peter Thiel.

In a sense, Glance or something like that is a perfectly wise idea. You don’t have to go in and out of the app frequently looking for news or information. You don’t even have to unlock your smartphone. Trust your device and offer something interesting every time you turn it on. And some unobtrusive ads don’t hurt, right? After all, I bought a Kindle with ads on the lock screen to save a few dollars, but that doesn’t bother me. (I wouldn’t have bought a Prime Exclusive Phone with lockscreen ads, but no one else seems to have bought it.)

Your lock screen may help you use your phone less, or it may be a new source of distraction

Apple reiterated this idea and talked about how to look at a more feature-rich lock screen as a way to reduce phone usage. Craig Federighi, Apple’s software chief, calls the lock screen the face of the phone, and when you use features such as live activity, you can unlock the phone and not pay attention to anything that distracts you inside. It states that it will be easier to get information quickly. If you get the answer at a glance, don’t unlock it. When you unlock your phone, you almost forget why you’re there in the first place.

We recommend that you allow you to customize the lock screen.Image: Apple

However, by opening up this space, these companies offer apps and advertisers the opportunity to get closer to you. Developers will definitely build live activities that will last forever after they become convenient, so it’s a good idea to grab you every time your phone lights up. The platform will try to connect to the feed before pressing the button and find a way to pull more content to the lock screen.

Generally speaking, most users don’t change the settings, so it’s better to believe that developers will use it to their advantage. InMobi CEO Naveen Tewari told Forbes that when Glance launches, it will move from looking for content to consuming what’s displayed. It’s super dark! And probably true!

Best of all, a future like Glance is a way to turn your smartphone into a consumer-only device. And is easier access to an endless feed of medium-interesting content really a worthwhile goal? I’m trying to reset my relationship with technology, so I argue that I need to find a place to rub and provide what I need when I look at my phone … but you have your phone It also helps to understand that you didn’t have to look at the phone at all. And, as Federighi said, if the job of locking the screen is to help you avoid distractions, I’d rather put a TikTok-style video feed between you and your home screen. I can’t imagine a bad idea.

At a glance there will certainly be competition, but that’s already a good example of where this is heading for everything. In June, Glance LiveFest, a virtual three-day festival that takes place entirely on the user’s lock screen, was held. We streamed concerts, interactive challenges, live tutorials and interviews, and a large amount of live shopping content to over 70 million users. It’s like an opt-out music festival, and every time someone sends you a text, you’re brought there. It sounds distracting, frustrating, and just completely exhausted.

There is no doubt that our lock screen may be better. The entire notification run list isn’t great and can satisfy many users by promoting more personalization. However, the space should be owned only by the user and the user, and should not be a distraction or yet another breeding ground for advertising. We should regain control of our phone and should not give more.

