Bulls John Bryant enjoys summer league coaching opportunities





John Bryant, Chicago Bulls assistant coach, didn’t make it to the NBA Summer League last July. Instead, he made seven trips to visit his father, who was fighting a serious case of COVID-19.

Bryant told the Advocate Center on Tuesday that this was the best decision in my life.

When Brian’s father died of the virus in September, he posted an emotional message on social media in the process of sadness, loved them to his parents, and the people were kind and kind to each other. I had a heart that asked me to tell you something.

My dad died from COVID this week. He was vaccinated. It happens so fast that I miss him already. If possible, tell your parents that you love them. Whatever your stance, views and beliefs, be kind and kind to each other.

John Bryant (@JohnKirkBryant) September 17, 2021

Brian is the head coach of the Bulls Summer League in July this year. After practice on Tuesday, he apologized to reporters for wearing a mask while he was speaking and said he could repeat anything if he couldn’t hear him.

It’s clear from both his words and actions that Brian sees coaching as bigger than basketball.

According to Brian, I’m raising them and grooming them as men, so I feel good about where we are. I think that is my responsibility.

Before and after each practice, Bryant and his staff gather players for group discussions. Bryant asks players to vote for the Daily Warrior Awards distributed to the most competitive practice participants of the day. And he and his staff share what they are grateful for the effort of the day, acknowledging the areas of growth and improvement.

Through this open dialogue, Brian talks about the tragic shootings at the parade on Monday, July 4, at Highland Park, where many bulls lived during the dynasty, and kicks off Tuesday’s session comfortably. I was able to.

I told the team to look back on their lives. I told the team how lucky I was to wake up today. According to Brian, I told the team how lucky they were to play the game and get paid. And think about those who didn’t get the chance today.

Brian pulled the curtain when he talked to the same player about his deceased father, so he felt comfortable with this conversation.

I made them peep into my life and became a reality with them. And they may be real to me, Bryant said. It’s real coaching for me. Of course, everyone has to win. But for me, real coaching is to teach these young men to be better men, better fathers, better brothers, better cousins, and better friends for our community. I think I’m doing my best to do it every day.

In fact, Bryant acknowledged that this experience increased his love for coaching. After spending four seasons at the Philadelphia 76ers, Bryant, who was hired before the 2020-21 season, had a previous say. But he never raised his voice.

Brian doesn’t even talk so much with his wife, who joked about the consumption of cough drops. But that’s great. I’m finding my voice. I am very grateful to coach (Billy) Donovan for allowing me to do this. In the end, I will help him because I will be his better assistant. It was amazing.

Brian said Donovan, who he jokingly called the wise old sage he was observing from bystanders, took an almost practical approach this week. He made Bryant make mistakes and enjoyed his success, bypassing occasional suggestions.

Donovan’s input is often done by Bryant to request it.

I seek him out just to see what his practice looks like. I look for him just to see where I can get better. Eventually, I’m here for him, so Bryant said. But I think he understands the best part. The way you get better is to do it. And he let me do it.

But one of the things I have more respect for Donovan as a head coach is that you are always thinking about the team. You are always thinking about your next workout. You are always thinking about your next ATO. You are always thinking about something. My kids want to play, and I’m thinking about what drill I want to run. That fun.

And Bryant said he knew his father was watching over him and enjoying the experience.

I can hear his voice. I talk to him every day. Brian said. I’m trying to do it the best I can. Every day I played he was like a hustle. Do your best. Do your best. Work hard. And I’m trying to do it not only for our players and our staff, but also to reflect what he taught me to do. I know he is laughing.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

download

Download My Teams today!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/bulls-john-bryant-relishing-summer-league-coaching-chance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos