Buy early discounts on Echo Dot speakers and Fire TV

Amazon isn’t just home to Prime Day. Prime Day is one of the biggest online shopping events of the year, with almost every transaction. Outlets are also behind some high quality devices that make life at home infinitely easier. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait until Tuesday, July 12 to sell these Amazon devices. Today, you can buy lots of great deals on early Amazon Prime Day devices, including user-friendly smart speakers and eye-catching smart TVs.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12th and Wednesday, July 13th, and is expected to make serious deals on top-notch technology. Prior to the two-day shopping event, retail giants have already discounted large numbers of Amazon devices by up to 60% and have an internal scoop. Whether you’re buying a new smart TV or an Alexa-enabled smart speaker, we’ve put together some early Prime Day deals.

Ready to add to your cart? Below are early deals on Amazon Prime Day on Amazon devices where you can shop before the megasale.

The best early Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon devices where you can shop

Here are five of your favorite early Prime Day deals to buy right now, including the popular Echo Dot (4th generation) smart speakers and Alexa-enabled Fire TVs.

Prime members only: Echo Dot (Fourth-Generation) $ 19.99 ($ ​​30 discount) Prime members only: Echo Dot Kids (Fourth-Generation) $ 24.99 ($ ​​35 discount) Prime members only: Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera $ 29.99 ($ ​​5 discount)) Prime members only: Fire TV 43 inch 4 series $ 199.99 ($ ​​170 discount) Prime members only: Fire TV 55 Inchiomni series $ 299.99 ($ ​​260 discount) Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping Guide Best Early Amazon Prime Day Amazon Device Deals

Buy all the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Amazon devices such as Fire TV Sticks and Blink Outdoor Security Camera Kits.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event that offers some of the lowest prices for Amazon Prime members only. Are you a member? Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial that allows you to sign up before Prime Day. You can see which Prime Membership you are currently eligible for.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place on Tuesday, July 12th and Wednesday, July 13th. Please set your clock as the transaction will officially start at 3:00 am on Tuesday, July 12th. Look at the gear on your new Amazon device and add it to your cart to see if the price goes down.

What kind of Amazon device transactions can I expect during Amazon Prime Day?

This is an important day for Amazon. This means you’ll see significant discounts on Amazon’s own devices, including smart home gear such as Echo speakers and Echo Show smart displays. Expect price cuts for Ring Alarm, one of the best DIY security smart home security systems you can buy. Other smart home security deals on indoor and outdoor security camera rings and blinks, and video doorbells may be seen in time for 2022 Prime Day.

Alexa-powered Fire TV and Fire TV streaming devices, including the most affordable Amazon Fire Stick, Fire Stick Lite, are also included in the two-day shopping event, with some TVs and streaming devices already undergoing significant price cuts.

Amazon Luna video game controllers are also seeing a Prime Day price cut. Amazon’s eero Pro 6E and eero 6+ Wi-Fi routers are also an effective way to extend your home’s internet coverage to these terrible dead zones, with significant discounts starting Tuesday, July 12. The bits that come with Amazon Kids + for one year will also be a major sale.

Buy Early Amazon Prime Day Device Deals

