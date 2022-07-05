“Thor: Love and Thunder” Review: Chris Hemworth and Taika Waititi cannot duplicate “Ragnarok”





Marvel’s creative and commercial darling’s enviable track record dating back to “Iron Man” is a sign of vulnerability in the mythical “Eternals” and its less Disney + efforts (see “Night, Moon”). And began to look invincible.

The reunion of Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth sounds like a not-to-be-missed suggestion and should arouse considerable enthusiasm, but the latest exercises are overwhelmed by the villains associated with the actor’s comedy chop, “Ragnarok.” Lacking an impressive villain to help boost when things get serious.

Cate Blanchett and Christian Bale share initials, but her spatula stands on Gorr the God Butcher’s head and shoulders. And his Asgard companion.

As for Thor, leaving the Guardian of the Galaxy just before his long-lived love makes his carefree presence much more complicated, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) unexpectedly returns to it. Comes-literally, it gains Thor-like power through a bond with his old Hammer Mjolnir, while Jane hides a secret that explains her sudden interest in magic.

Showing an eclectic resumption from the eccentric television comedy to the planned “Star Wars” movie, Waititi has humor in strange places, like the strange relationship between Thor and his ax, Stormbreaker. Find out.

The film also introduces an impressive assortment of cameos-including Russell Crowe as a very eccentric Zeus-Wightiti (sharing script credits with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson). Incorporating the playfulness that Led Zeppelin has been trying to grow, a summary of Thor’s story so far after Led Zeppelin’s contribution to “Ragnarok” and a well-chosen Guns N’Roses song.

Still, despite the truly impressive visual prosperity and the gameplay of Thor, which portrays Thor as an intense orc, it should still bring out a big laugh, including a bare bit already overexposed in marketing. However, “Love and Thunder” gag is often flat. The way children are incorporated into a plot can also be almost lazy.

Overall, the most encouraging moment is, in fact, the standard oath that “Thor is back”, during a sequence in the middle of the credit that suggests a more promising plot for the fifth movie to come. May come.

When it comes to Marvel fares, hope tends to spring up forever. However, given the lag time between these large businesses, it’s a shame that I have to fix my hopes in the next step. Still, “Thor: Love and Thunder” basically sets the scenario and prepares a movie that is muscular and handsome, but sporadically liked and even harder to love.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will premiere in a US theater on July 8th. It is rated as PG-13.

