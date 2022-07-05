TikTok is testing the ability to limit live streams to viewers over the age of 18 – TechCrunch





TikTok is testing a new setting that allows users to limit their live stream to viewers over the age of 18. The company told TechCrunch that the new settings are currently under limited testing for some users.

Screenshots of the new settings shared by product intelligence company Watchful.ai show that users with access to the new options can go to the settings and switch the “Mature Themes” button to limit LIVE to adults. The app records that when turned on, “only viewers over the age of 18 can see your LIVE”. When set on, TikTok will notify you that live videos tagged over the age of 18 will be removed even if they violate the app’s community guidelines, including policies on nudity, sexual activity, and violence. increase.

It’s important to note that the new 18+ limit settings for TikTok’s live streams aren’t a way for users to broadcast adult content, as the content is subject to app policy. Instead, this is a way to prevent minors from encountering adult or uninteresting content.

The new settings will come a few months after TikTok says it wants to start identifying which content is suitable for teens or adults. TikTok is developing a system to identify and limit access to certain types of content from teens, and begins asking creators to specify when content is more appropriate for adult viewers. Said.

From what I’ve heard directly from creators, there may be a desire to reach only certain older viewers. So, as an example, they may be creating comedies with adult humor or providing boring workplace tips that are relevant only to adults. Alternatively, they may be talking about a very difficult life experience, explained in a briefing with a reporter in February, Tracy Elizabeth, head of U.S. issuance policy at TikToks, who oversees the minor security of the platform. Did. That’s why we’ve considered these different topics and tested ways to help creators reach the audience for a particular piece of content. “

Elizabeth said TikTok can’t give TikTok videos a displayable rating or label, and can see at a glance the age-appropriate nature of certain content. Instead, TikTok plans to rely on backend classification. This depends on the author somehow tagging their own content. The new 18+ limit setting is an example of how this idea is put into practice.

At the time, the company also said it would allow users to choose the level of comfort zone or content maturity they wanted to display in the app. Parents and guardians can also use TikToks’ existing family pairing parental control feature to determine this on behalf of a minor child.

