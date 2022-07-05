Best John Booth Cutting Board | DC News Now





Which John Booth chopping board is best for you?

Purchasing and maintaining a proper cutting board is very important for the three important parts of cooking. First and foremost, maintaining a clean, high-quality chopping board facilitates food safety practices. Second, the stable and reliable cut surface promotes excellent knife technique. Finally, with the right material, the chopping board will not damage the finely sharpened edges of the blade.

John Booth Chopping Board, also known as Booth Block, is one of the best wooden chopping boards. The best premium option for most people is John Booth Walnut End Grain. This will last a lifetime, providing ample space to properly handle and cut the knife.

What You Need to Know Before Buying a John Boos Cutting Board Theyre Food Safety

It is generally believed that wooden chopping boards can safely cut all kinds of food, just like those made of other materials. This includes meat. It is a common misconception that wood is not safe. It is primarily due to the belief that wooden chopping boards trap bacteria and moisture, which can spread and contaminate food.

The reality is actually close to the opposite. The fiber matrix of the wooden chopping board is very dense and hardly grows bacteria. Instead, high quality wood dries or dries the bacteria. This is in contrast to plastics, which tend to trap food and bacterial debris, especially after months of use.

They repair themselves

Wood, a fibrous porous material, tends to bend and swell slightly when wet. One of the effects is that deep grooves and gouges often disappear from the wooden chopping board over time. Again, if the plastic chopping board is damaged, it cannot be fixed, so there is a shortage of plastic.

They are a good long-term investment

John Booth’s chopping boards aren’t cheap because they’re made from premium materials and designs. Boos blocks rarely have manufacturer defects, so you can rest assured that they will last for years, as long as you handle them correctly.

What to look for in high quality John Booth chopping boards End grain and edge grain

Edge grain cutting boards are made from wood slats placed on the sides, while end grain boards use pieces of wood that stand on the edges. As a result, the knife safely penetrates the endograin cutting board slightly at the microscopic level. That’s good. The endgrain cutting board is very soft and therefore much less damage to the edges of the knife.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t a lot of good edge grain boards out there. However, if you spend money and time buying and maintaining high-end knives (especially Japanese-style knives that are often expensive and difficult to sharpen), endgrain boards provide better protection for your investment.

size

The chopping board should be sized to fit comfortably on the countertop. At the very least, the biggest chef’s knife should be taller than long. The larger the cutting board, the larger the work space, which is not convenient. It is also safer because the large cut surface makes it easier to navigate piles of cooked food. Finally, it encourages a good knife technique that allows you to cut at just the right angle.

Tree type

There are many wonderful forests for making chopping boards. Maple is the most popular low-cost variety, but acacia is about the same level because it is softer, arguably more attractive, and costs about the same. Premium boards are often made of teak or walnut and look great when properly finished.

Forests to avoid include very hard types such as oak, which can quickly wear the knife.

How Much Can I Spend on John Booth’s Cutting Board?

The simplest ones cost only about $ 40, but the largest ones made of the finest wood can cost as much as $ 400.

JohnBoos Cutting Board FAQ Is a cutting board countertop a good idea?

A. It certainly looks good at first, but the point of the chopping board countertop is to use them. Ultimately, most homeowners will dislike the dirty look of scratched wooden countertops. Cutting boards are inevitably scratched over time, so it is not the best idea to install permanent wooden countertops and use a knife directly on them. In addition, it is even more expensive than traditional Boos boards.

Does the bamboo chopping board work?

A. Although durable and relatively hygienic, bamboo is considerably harder than other woods and is not suitable for knives. Whether it’s a soft Western-style alloy or a hard Japanese-style blade, bamboo chopping boards make them dull faster, and no one wants it. In addition, bamboo seems to have chemical antibacterial properties, but in reality it is not superior to regular wood in terms of food safety. Most people should avoid bamboo chopping boards.

How can I maintain a wooden chopping board?

A. Once you have a new chopping board, the first step is to thoroughly clean it and remove any residual chemicals and sawdust from the factory. Then apply a layer of food grade mineral oil. The oil keeps the wood soft and water resistant, keeps the knife edge, prevents bacterial contamination, and finally heals the wood when it is scratched or scraped.

As with any cooking surface or utensil, clean the cutting board thoroughly with warm water and dishwashing liquid after each use.

What is the best John Booth chopping board to buy?Top John booth cutting board

John Booth Walnut End Grain

What you need to know: One of the most premium options available and perfect for high-end knives.

What you like: The endgrain walnut construction is not only very good at performing, but also very attractive. If money isn’t an issue and you need something bigger and more effective, consider this larger version.

Things to consider: It’s quite expensive, but it needs to last a lifetime with proper care.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sur La Table

Top John booth cutting board for money

John BoosChop-N-Slice

What you need to know: Being part of the most affordable Boos series, yet built and finished with the same care as high-end relatives.

What you like: It’s as durable and affordable as a Boos block gets. Moreover, it’s not as heavy or thick as some of the most premium products.

Things to consider: Because it is an edge grain board, it wears edges slightly faster than an end grain board, making it not ideal for ultra-expensive knives.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sur La Table

Worth checking out

John Booth Maple Classic

What you need to know: It offers a wood grain construction and long lasting durability, but it is not the most expensive Boos board.

What you like: It looks good, isn’t too heavy and is suitable for the highest end knives you can imagine.

Things to consider: Like other endgrain Boos blocks, it’s not cheap.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sur La Table

