Hey, Stephen Colbert, Frank Schwindel have your throw ball here, companion





Frank Schwindel hasn’t forgotten. We aren’t there either.

And now that the Cubs first baseman is almost back from the injured list, he’s ready.

That means you’re ready, Stephen Colbert. The tank is rolling your way.

More specifically, Schwindel invites you to roll towards Wrigley Field to finalize the score after a so-called joke at his expense at the show a few weeks ago.

Oh yeah, come out, take the BP, and if allowed, move the rubber on your toes to see what you get, Schwindel said. host.

Your movement, Colbert.

Schwindels is not a baseball player, you said at your show after seeing his 35 mph throw ball hit over the fence by Kyle Higashioka at Yankee Stadium.

Funny person.

Except for that.

I didn’t appreciate it, Schwindel said.

Now it’s your turn, Late Night Funnyman.

Want to get out of the studio? Want a part of a tank?

Frank Schwindels brought your throw ball here, companion.

Take a closer look if you can handle it.

From the hard upper lips to the ears of Schwindels, Colbert. It’s called a direct invitation. Let’s see what you got.

We know you can find a baseball field, a boy with an Emmy Award for Golden Time. See you there. The vendor disguised a few years ago, some of us laughed a bit, but no one cheated.

But now I laughed

Take him here and take a closer look at what happens, Schwindel said.

You heard the man, Colbert.

Wrigley Field.

He named the place. You name the time.

According to Schwindel, see if he can handle 35. It’s cool. It’s a good time.

Take a look at what you got, a big comedy man. See if it’s as tough as you speak. Put your money where your midnight mouth is.

David Letterman did not retreat. We know Letterman (well, I’ve played golf with Bobby Rahal in the 80’s).

And you are not David Letterman.

Prove that we are wrong.

Will appear. Step in. Take the best shot.

We know that Schwindel is there.

He said it was money.

