Valkyrie in “Tall” has no girlfriend.Tessa Thompson explains why





Thor: Love & Thunder is the fourth solo tour of the renowned Norse mythology, exploring the romantic life of some of the key characters who live up to its name. But in particular, Valkyrie, the leader of Asgard (played by Tessa Thompson), remains unattached.

Valkyrie, whose Marvels first became an LGBTQ + superhero, was featured in Thor: Ragnarok in the 2017s, but the scene dealing with her sexuality was eventually cut out of the film. In 2019, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said Valkyrie’s sexuality will be a more important part of follow-up after Thompson goes on stage at the Comic Con during Marvel’s spectacular Hall H presentation. Confirmed: As a new king, she must find her queen. That will be her first job.

But Thor: Love and Thunder, which opens nationwide on Friday, does more than just recognize the character’s sexual identity than Ragnarok, but Valkyrie’s journey is to find himself.

We had a lot of conversation about it, Thompson told the Times during a recent press tour of the movie. I think there are a lot of people, like me, who are justified and very anxious for the expression to be present in these films.But I think so too [its important] Don’t just put your character’s hat on her sexual identity just because she’s a weird character. I think that’s one way to minimize her humanity. In fact, if that is the only aspect of exploring her.

I want to see her with my girlfriend in any movie, said writer director Taika Waititi. She talked a few things, but for that character, she sometimes found it really interesting as a person who was okay alone. Often people want to show that someone is a queer, so she has to look with someone.However [Valkyrie] The most important person in her life, losing the love of her life [now], That’s trying to learn how she loves, it’s herself. And I think it’s a stronger message, regardless of your direction.

I think there is plenty of room [romance in] A spin-off or upcoming movie, Tall Star’s Chris Hemsworth, has been added.

Thompson said that in this movie, there were so many characters featured and so many plots that she had a lot to explore with Valkyrie, and her longing for love was just one of them. rice field. I’m really happy with the balance we hit.

