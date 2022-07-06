Digital identity and the security of our data

Digital identity – is it inevitable?

Until now, it may have seemed that digital identity was only an optional solution. Like many other technical innovations, it has not yet completely replaced traditional solutions. Yes, anyone can use electronic banking. However, nothing prevents you from continuing to make transfers at a bank branch or at the post office. So far, the use of digital identity is the same in many places. Many people have long decided to use solutions such as digital ID, virtual passport or driving license. However, we still have standard versions of our documents and we can carry them in our wallet or in the car every day.

However, everything indicates that digitization is inevitable. In terms of numerous services, the public sector has moved away from traditional solutions and offers only those that are available online. In many cases, it is not even necessary to go to the office. With just a few clicks, citizens can get things done. It is similar to services offered by private companies. Anyway, this is not surprising, as digital identity and the opportunities associated with it are improving every day. Just take a look at https://trustgrid.com/ to see how much you can do with it.

Is our data safe in the digital world?

Many people ask themselves about data security. The use of digital solutions requires our personal data to be placed in a virtual world. Thus, there is a risk of leakage. Of course, such fears are perfectly justified. That is why digital identity solutions should always go hand in hand with the best security.

Data security in this case depends on whose services the company or office will use. Seasoned brands such as TrustGrid are not only constantly developing available technologies using digital identity. They also put a lot of energy into offering the highest possible level of security. As a result, digital data is just as (or even more) secure as documents that are kept in the official archives. This means that you can safely take advantage of the transformations that improve our lives and the operation of many services. That is how the future looks like.