IISc researchers are developing a design framework for building next-generation analog computing chipsets





Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have developed a design framework for building next-generation analog computing chipsets that are faster and require less power than the digital chips found in most electronic devices. did.

The team used a new design framework to build a prototype of an analog chipset called ARYABHAT-1 (analog reconfigurable technology and bias scalable hardware for AI tasks), Bangalore-based IISc. Stated in a statement.

Useful for AI-based applications

“This type of chipset is especially useful for artificial intelligence (AI) -based applications such as objects and speech recognition, especially for Alexa and Siri, or applications that require high-speed, large-scale parallel computing operations,” he said. Says.

Most electronic devices, especially those with computing, use digital chips because the design process is simple and scalable, he said.

However, the advantages of analog are enormous. Power and size will be significantly improved, explains Chetan Singh Thakur, an assistant professor at IISc’s Department of Electronic Systems Engineering (DESE). This laboratory is leading the development of analog chipsets.

Energy efficiency

For applications that do not require accurate calculations, analog computing is more energy efficient and may perform better than digital computing.

However, there are some technical hurdles to overcome when designing analog chips. Unlike digital chips, analog processor testing and co-design is difficult. Large-scale digital processors can be easily synthesized by compiling high-level code, and the same design can be used for various generations of technological development (for example, from 7nm chipset to 3nm chipset) with minimal changes. It can be transplanted. The statement said.

Analog chips cannot be easily expanded and must be individually customized when migrating to next-generation technologies and new applications. It is said that the design is expensive.

Another challenge is that when it comes to analog design, it’s not easy to trade accuracy and speed for power and area.

In digital designs, simply adding components such as logic units to the same chip can improve accuracy and adjust the power at which they operate without impacting device performance.

New framework

To overcome these challenges, the team has designed a new framework that enables the development of analog processors that are as extensible as digital processors. The chipset can be reconfigured and programmed so that the same analog module can be ported between different generations of process designs and between different applications.

According to Thakur, the same type of chip can be synthesized at 180nm or 7nm, similar to digital design.

ML architecture

Researchers say that various machine learning architectures can be programmed with ARYABHAT and can operate robustly over a wide range of temperatures, similar to digital processors. They added that the architecture is also bias scalable. Even if you change the operating conditions such as voltage and current, the performance remains the same. This means that the same chipset can be configured for either ultra-energy efficient Internet of Things (IoT) applications or fast tasks such as object detection.

The design framework was developed as part of the IISc student Pratik Kumars PhD and was developed in collaboration with Shantanu Chakrabartty, a professor at Washington University in St. Louis (WashU). The professor is also the ambassador of WashUsMcDonnellAcademy. IISc.

It’s nice to see the theory of analog bias scalable computing come to life and apply to real-world applications, said Chakrabartty, who previously proposed bias-scalable analog circuits.

Researchers outlined their findings in two preprint studies currently under peer review. They have also applied for a patent and are planning to work with industry partners to commercialize the technology, the statement said.

Published July 6, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/science/iisc-researchers-develop-design-framework-to-build-next-gen-analog-computing-chipsets/article65605153.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos