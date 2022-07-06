6 Best Prime Day Instant Pot Deals to Liven Up Your Kitchen: Buy Instant Pots, Ninjas, and T-fals for $ 200





Investing in instant pots and pressure cookers is not a bad time. And thanks to the Amazon Prime Day Instant Pot deals earlier this year, it’s a particularly great time to get one at a great discount.

Instant pots and pressure cookers are kitchen appliances. It should help save time and energy and skip some steps when making a meal. Instant pots have built-in features such as slow cooking, steaming, sautéing, and even settings for making homemade yogurt. This year’s sale event is already booming, and you can find the best deals on prime day instant pots for best-selling products at Amazon and several other retailers. (In addition, some other important kitchen appliances we think you might enjoy.)

Instant Pot Duo Plus 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

The 7-in-1 pressure cooker is the main product of the kitchen. In addition to the functions of a pressure cooker, yogurt maker, food warmer, and rice cooker, there are seven functions including the function of frying. This gives you a good coverage of your kitchen and is now 10% off. (If you’re looking for a gadget with more settings and features and an attractive price tag to match, keep scrolling.)

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Maybe you want to step up things in your instant pot game. This 9-in-1 version with built-in vacuum and sterilization is now 23% off and the price drops to about $ 95.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Pressure Cooker

If you need all the bells and whistles, there is an 11-in-1 version with additional features such as air frying, dehydration and baking.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1

Even if you don’t have much counter space, there’s a small corner between the toaster oven and the pile of cookbooks that allows you to squeeze one of the small kitchen appliances. Fortunately, Instant Pot also creates a mini model. It may not fit the whole rotisserie chicken, but the reviewers say it’s perfect for a two-person dinner. Plus, it’s currently 16% off.

Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 3 Quart 9-in-1

Chef iQ smart pressure cooker

For tech gadget enthusiasts who want to have a complete smart home, check out the Chefi Q currently on sale. You can connect this pressure cooker to the app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and have full control of the appliance from your smartphone. With over 1,000 cooking programs stored in both the pressure cooker itself and the app, you can be as specific as possible when making your next dish.

CHEFiQ smart pressure cooker

T-fal Clipso pressure cooker

This pressure cooker may not have some of the same programmable settings, but it’s simple and easy to use and is currently sold at 5% off. If you’re working on a budget, you can also get this model at a lower price.

T-fal Clipso pressure cooker

Here are some of the best pressure cooker deals you can get during Amazon Prime Day:

Ninja Foodi Programmable 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

This 2-in-1 Ninja Foodi is 29% off and you can do everything from dehydration, baking, baking, roasting and more.

NinjaFoodi Programmable 10-in-15qt Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer

BergHoff electric pressure cooker

Any amateur chef will appreciate this high-design 5-in-1 pressure cooker from BergHoff, which saves both time and energy.

BergHOFF 6.3Qt electric pressure cooker

And here are some of the Kitchen Prime Day deals we’ve noticed this year.

Hamilton Beach Digital Programmable Rice and Slow Cooker & Food Steamer

Hamilton Beach is one of the most classic retailers in the field of kitchen appliances. Get 26% off programmable combo rice cookers, slow cookers, and food steamers in 14 pre-programmed settings.

Hamilton Beach Digital Programmable Rice and Slow Cooker & Food Steamer

Crockpot Portable 7 Quart Slow Cooker

Clock pots are ideal for making large dishes that require little effort. They are a staple for large families and you can win one at 11% off.

Crockpot Portable 7 Quart Slow Cooker

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Smart XL 8Qt.Pressure cooker

With the oversized Ninja Foodi, you can do pressure cookers, steam flies, and air flies by simply adjusting the SmartLid slider. Its large size allows you to make lots of food for family dinners and parties.

Ninja OL701 Foodi 14-in-1 SMART XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid & Thermometer

