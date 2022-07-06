[POPULER SAINS] Cansino Vaccine Contains Baby Embryo Kidneys | Astronauts Reduce Bone Density





KOMPAS.com-Cansino Vaccine Fatwa is banned from becoming one of the popular news articles in science throughout Monday (April 7, 2022). The reason is that the Covid-19 vaccine is said to contain the kidneys of human baby embryos.

The Cansino or Convidecia vaccine previously had an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for use in the Covid-19 vaccination program.

However, apparently, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) later issued a fatwa for the Cansino vaccine.

New research reveals that astronauts who have completed missions in space have reduced bone density.

Of the 17 astronauts included in this study, almost all experienced bone loss or bone loss.

Since April last year, astronomers have been paying attention to the eastern sky before sunrise. This is a rare phenomenon of parallel planets.

The existence of this rare phenomenon has been found to affect and influence mission planning in outer space.

Different types of food and drink can actually cause yellow teeth. However, as is known, yellow teeth can reduce a person’s self-confidence.

Below is a summary of the popular science news from Monday (April 7, 2022) to (May 7, 2022).

Is it true that the Cansino vaccine contains the kidneys of baby embryos?

The illegal Cansino vaccine fatwa is included in the 2022 MUI Fatwa Decree Number 11 on the Covid-19 Vaccine Production Act of Cansino Biologics INC in China. This fatwa was published on the official MUI website on June 30, 2022.

“The legal provisions for the Covid-19 vaccine for Cansino products are legal because the manufacturing process utilizes cells from the juz’minal insan, the kidneys of human baby embryos.” Fatwa writes. Kompas on Monday (April 7, 2022). Signed by Hasanuddin, Chairman of the MUI Fatwa Committee, quoted by com.

The Convidecia vaccine is a vaccine developed by CanSinoBiological Inc. And Beijing Biotechnology Institute.

The Covid-19 vaccine was manufactured by CanSino Biological Inc of China and was registered by PT BioFarma as an EUA holder responsible for ensuring the safety, efficacy and quality of this vaccine in Indonesia.

Chairman and Professor of Indonesian Immunization Technology Advisory Group (ITAGI). Dr. Sri Rezeki, Hadinegoro, dr. , SpA (K) said the Concivecia branded finished product of the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Cansino Biologics Inc. does not contain kidney components in human baby embryos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.com/sains/read/2022/07/05/070200123/-populer-sains-vaksin-cansino-mengandung-ginjal-embrio-bayi-kepadatan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos