PDI-P struggles to get Mrs. Maharani to the presidential election stage …





Jakarta, Compass.com-PDI Perjuangan never gave a signal about the presidential candidates they would carry in the upcoming presidential elections.

He said the task of nominating the president was entirely under the authority of Chairman Megawati Sukarnoputri.

However, the names of Puan Maharani, chairman of the PDI-P DPP, who is also chairman of the Indonesian Parliament, and Ganja Planowo, Governor of Central Java, are often referred to as potential figures.

Also read: PDI-P Presidential Candidate Questionnaire: Megawati’s Power and Political Calculations

PDI-P is allegedly suspicious. She wanted to encourage Puan’s candidacy, but according to a survey of various agencies, her election rate was only about 1 percent.

Meanwhile, Ganjar, who is not a PDI-P official, has actually won a survey of many institutions with a 20% election potential.

However, Puan’s “blue blood” as a party princess is believed to give her a great opportunity to enter the presidential election stage.

PDI-P also seems to be working hard to increase the election potential of Bung Karno’s grandchildren in preparation for the presidential election.

After placing Puan in the strategic seat of the chair of the PDI-P Political and Security Division in 2019-2024, Megawati’s youngest daughter now has a special mission from her mother.

Special task from mega

Puan’s latest role in her party is to travel Indonesia and meet with local PDI-P executives. This mission was directly mandated by Megawati.

Puan admitted that he had traveled to different parts of the country, from Java, Kalimantan, Sulawesi to Papua.

Also read: Puan Maharani says Megawati was assigned to travel all over Indonesia

“I used to play in Central Java, East Java, but this started in West Java, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Papua, etc. What are you going to do to Puan?” Puan said Monday (2022). April 7, 2014) stated in a statement.

“Yes, I was initially assigned as DPR chair and party DPP chair. Recall that the General Chairperson (Megawati) was playfully assigned to meet a large family of PDI-P. Please, “he continued.

According to Puan, her job is to travel around the country in the context of party integration.

Earlier, Megawati also ordered Puan to seek cooperation with other political parties to face the 2024 general election.

After the PDI-P II National Working Group (Rakernas) at the Party School in Renten Agung, South Jakarta, “and earlier, I was asked by Mrs. Ketam to seek cooperation as chair of the DPR. Friendship There is, “Puan said. Thursday, Jakarta (June 23, 2022).

Also read: Megawati says he no longer allows active travel, Madame: We take care of her health

Mr. Puan said PDI-P will conduct political investigations with all political parties without exception. This evaluation is based on the instructions and permission of Megawati.

“Of course, we seek to work with all existing stakeholders,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2022/07/05/06000031/banting-tulang-pdi-p-demi-antar-puan-maharani-ke-panggung-pilpres- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos