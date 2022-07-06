Regulatory friction is the biggest threat to European start-ups, according to Stripe’s research.





More than half of European start-ups surveyed by Stripe say the time spent on the compliance process is the biggest threat to their business.

According to the new Stripe report, one in three start-ups is considering starting operations outside Europe, given the high regulatory burden and compliance issues.

The company’s European Tech Voices report claims that “unnecessary friction” caused by European law makes it difficult for start-ups in the region to maximize growth opportunities.

Stripe surveyed nearly 200 European start-up users to explore the region’s technology ecosystem experience and the role of policies and regulations.

More than half of start-ups say that the biggest threat to their business is the time spent adhering to the compliance process.

Just under half (47pc) believe that the current regulations are suitable for large companies, but not designed for start-ups. 35pc, on the other hand, states that regulations are outdated and unsuitable for the digital economy.

The report highlights the benefits Europe must offer to start-ups, making the region a “trustworthy technology leader” in recent years. For example, the accelerated growth rate of European unicorns was 400% in 2020, compared to 124% in the United States.

Last year’s annual report from VC firm Atomico noted record levels of investment in Europe, an increase in the number of unicorns, and high levels of start-up activity comparable to the United States.

In a Stripe survey, 73% of start-ups say their availability and level of education in Europe are favorable compared to other markets.

Other notable benefits included access to capital, collaboration and accelerated innovation.

More than half say the advantage is that they are geographically close to other markets. This allows start-ups to expand their business across European borders and experiment with a variety of products and services.

Regulatory issues

However, adapting to different regulations in different countries was raised as a problem. Half of the companies surveyed say they can sell to more markets if the law is in harmony.

“Start-ups are dissatisfied with the way policies are implemented and implemented, and the processes they must comply with, rather than policies that prohibit specific regulations or growth,” the Stripe report said.

He added that the GDPR is an important example of this problem, with research suggesting that the lack of clear guidelines and the lack of cross-border enforcement are causing “frustration” for SMEs.

Only 12% of the start-ups surveyed believe that policy makers understand the reality facing SMEs. Over 80pc said current policymaking seems to be designed for large enterprises, but 20pc believes it is designed for early start-ups.

“Understanding the role of public policy and the legislative and regulatory environment in relation to success for European start-ups to exit this period more strongly than before and set up an ecosystem for future success. It’s important, or failure, and how it can hinder or enhance growth and innovation, “says the Stripe Report.

Policy makers should prioritize the future prosperity of start-ups, including digitization of government processes, harmonization of national regulations, and more structured communication between start-ups and policy makers. We shared many areas of thinking.

According to Stripe, the survey in this report consisted of a one-hour detailed interview with 10 Stripe users from January to February. The survey was then conducted online, and between March and April, 172 Stripe users completed the survey with respondents from countries including Ireland.

After the feedback period ending in May, the European Commission will soon announce a new European Innovation Agenda. This agenda outlines plans to accelerate growth with European start-ups and scale-ups.

According to a recent report by the European Patent Office and the European Investment Bank, EU deep-tech companies lag behind US companies. The report found that US-based SMEs “contribute more to innovation” than EU-based SMEs in areas such as IoT, cloud computing, 5G, and artificial intelligence. ..

10 things you need to know directly in your inbox on weekdays. Sign up for the Daily Briefs, a digest of important science and technology news from Silicon Republic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siliconrepublic.com/start-ups/stripe-european-tech-voices-eu-startups The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos