Actors are tracked by Disneyland’s AirTag and share their experiences on Twitter





Altered Carbon actor Hannah Rose May was at Disneyland for an overtime event from 11:45 pm to 2:00 am. At the end of the night, May received a Find My notification on her iPhone. She didn’t think much about it at first, but she opened it anyway and found her being tracked.

The notice states that Maze’s current location may appear on AirTag, the owner of this item, adding that the item may be carried or placed nearby. Was done. The notification stated that if the item is unfamiliar, it can be disabled to stop sharing the location.

You may use alerts to disable AirTag. The actor said he had been tracked for about two hours before he could access Twitter to share his experience, receive alerts and disable items. The actor was on a Twitter thread, adding that he stayed in the group all the time in Disneyland and he wasn’t wandering alone for a second.

Airtags are coin sizes. It’s scary how easy it is for them to slip into their pockets or purses. Originally created to find the key, it is clear that the key is used for worse than good. If you tweet and receive a Find My notification, you won’t see a safety warning on your screen, so be sure to open the app right away. Open the app. As a non-iPhone user, Apple has created an app for Android called Tracker Detect for exactly this reason.

I had an overtime event at Disneyland from 11:45 pm to 2 am. At the end of the night, I was notified that I hadn’t thought about anything but opened it anyway. It turned out that someone was chasing me for 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/aI9OgwttFP

Hannah Rose May (@Hannahrosemay_) June 28, 2022

Currently, Maze’s Twitter thread doesn’t say if she actually found AirTag, but the issue with Phantom AirTags isn’t entirely unclear either. A similar case was previously reported by a teenager at Walt Disney World in Florida and her family.

When May posted on Instagram about her experience, many others replied to her story saying she had a similar experience resuming the entire privacy and security discussion about AirTag.

Apples AirTags are designed to track your belongings, not people. However, given its small size and easy to put in a person’s bag or in a car, Bluetooth trackers have come to be used to track and stalk others. I did. In one case, a woman reportedly killed her boyfriend after using AirTag on her iPhone to track her boyfriend.

Apple is aware of these issues and has endeavored to implement ways to prevent unwanted tracking. When the new AirTag is set, the Find My app warns you that this device is intended to track your belongings, not people. In addition, the pop-up also states that law enforcement can request information related to the AirTags owner’s Apple ID if used for unwanted tracking.

Apple has also worked with law enforcement agencies to minimize such cases.

We have been actively working with law enforcement agencies on all AirTag-related requests we receive. Based on our knowledge and discussions with law enforcement agencies, AirTag misuse cases are rare. However, Apple said in a February post this year that there are too many instances.

In addition to Find My Alerts and Tracker Detect for Android devices, Apple said the card includes features such as accurate search, displaying alerts with audio, improving unwanted tracking alert logic, and adjusting AirTags sound. I am.

Also read: Apple acknowledges AirTags security issue and announces new update

Also read: AirTags can no longer be used to stalk people, Apple announces an update to stop unwanted tracking

