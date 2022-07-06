Arelik’s Global Initiative to Empower Women at STEM Welcomes First Cohort





Arelik officially welcomed 45 women to a one-year program to help them advance their careers in the STEM industry. The program begins with a three-day workshop, focusing on guided coaching to prepare women for careers in various STEM disciplines, providing access to industry professionals for insights and mentorship. And helped participants develop their expertise in technology and innovation. This scheme is offered with Arelik’s subsidiaries Arctic (Romania), Dawlance (Pakistan) and Defy (South Africa).

Earlier this year, Arelik, along with other Ko Group companies, announced an ambitious goal to update its commitment to gender equality in technology and innovation and increase the number of women working in the STEM space. Arelik is supporting women’s empowerment at STEM through the We-in Tech program, which has been running locally in Turkey since 2019 as “You are a Engineer, You are with Us”. Arelik reports on a program reaching out to young female engineers in Romania, Pakistan and South Africa as part of the Action Coalition initiative.

Nihat Bayz, Chief Technology Officer of Arelik, commented: Full and effective participation in the relevant educational background. “

“We share a collective vision to drive true change in gender equality in the human-dominated field of STEM. To achieve this vision, we have an Action Coalition. We are committed to working with the United Nations Women’s Generation Equality Forum to promote gender equality in the areas of technology and innovation. We not only support their education, but also their We know that we must offer a program that opens up the field to ensure a career start. As a positive impact, we have decided to expand the program three years ago, so Romania, Pakistan, We aim to reach out to young female engineers around the world, including South Africa. The major brands in these countries are the career advancement of young women in STEM. “

The WE-inTech program is intended for women currently in the third or final year of the STEM undergraduate program. The program consists of a three-day workshop, mentoring sessions, and networking events.

During the last three days, participants met with industry experts and researchers from around the world, as well as teams from Arelik, Arctic, Defy and Dawlance. The one-year program allows participants to work on ongoing projects in addition to receiving technical and career development training, mentorship, and support within the mentorship program.

For more information, please visit We-in Tech.

Note to editors:

About Arçelik

With more than 40,000 employees worldwide, Arçelik’s global operations have subsidiaries in 52 countries, 28 production facilities in 9 countries and 12 brands (Arelik, Beko, Grundig, Blomberg, ElektraBregenz). , Arctic, Leisure, Flavel, Defy, Altus, Dawlance, Voltas Beko). As Europe’s second largest white goods company in terms of market share (quantity basis), Arelik reached consolidated sales of € 6.5 billion in 2021. Arelik’s 28 R & D and design centers and offices around the world have more than 2,200 researchers and more than 3,000 international patent applications to date. In 2021, Arelik achieved the highest score in the DHP durable consumer goods category for the third consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index of the S & P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Through its leadership position in sustainability and a reliable decarbonization roadmap to achieve net zero, Arelik has become the first and only company in the industry to receive Terra CartaSeal by the HRH Prince of Wales. Arelik’s mission is to “respect the world and be respected globally”.

www.arcelikglobal.com

Image-https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1852875/Arcelik_Nihat_Bayiz.jpg Logo-https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1653921/Arcelik_Logo.jpg

Source Arelik

More information: MSL team, [email protected]+ 44 7815 648039

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/arcelik-s-global-initiative-to-empower-women-in-stem-welcomes-its-first-cohort-816052483.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos