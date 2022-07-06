The Ultimate Guide to Google My Business Account-Schedule GMB Posts





Regardless of your brand niche, creating a Google MyBusiness account is one of the most important steps. A GMB account is as simple as adding your company name, location, and available time.

Customer reviews are an integral part of interacting and monitoring. That’s because it’s the first place for clients to get real feedback on your company.

There are multiple types of business: domestic, international, regional, or local.

You don’t need the best skills or specific profession to create a new Google My Business profile. As long as you have a Google account, you’re one step closer to creating a new list.

So what’s the point of having a Google My Business account?

As Google explains better, you can create an account for free and stay connected with your customers at all times. There are multiple options for inserting a CTA button, viewing photos and videos, seeing what your brand is, and seeing all your reviews with just one click.

Having a Google My Business account increases your credibility and makes it quick and easy for anyone to contact you.

Optimizing your Google My Business account will benefit your brand. Google is the king of search engines, and being part of it is certainly an advantage.

Customers always want to see what you’re doing, so you should post at least once a week. Whether you’re posting new features, updates, or team members, it’s important to be close to your customers and enable them to interact with the media.

Customers tend to make decisions based on the reviews, activities, and quality media they add to their Google My Business account. As a result, there are multiple ways to stay up-to-date and spend the right amount of time displaying insights.

The ultimate guide to Google My Business Profile

The first thing I want to emphasize is that you can use GMB tools to freely create and monitor how your business profile will look in Google Search and Maps to users around the world.

Thanks to the kindness of Google Business Profile Manager.

# 1: Create a Google My Business account

The most difficult step is starting the process. You can create a Google MyBusiness Profile simply by accessing your Google account that links to your business.

# 2: Register your business

Everything you need to do as the next step. Complete business data such as names, categories, locations, contact information, delivery options, and list all the usefulness of your business to potential future customers.

In addition, you can choose additional options that may help you with your goals, such as receiving Google recommendations for your GMB profile.

# 3: Check the enterprise

The validation process may sound tricky when first read as a step, but it does include a few clicks on the method you have chosen to continue.

Most users prefer an email validation method that validates their business by simply clicking on the email they receive.

On the other hand, if you’ve used the Google Search Console tool to verify your company before, do so now.

For multiple locations, you may be able to validate your business with a bulk validation method. You will need to fill out a confirmation form and wait for Google’s confirmation.

To confirm your company by phone, simply enter the verification code from the message you received and you’re done.

# 4: Complete the GMB profile

When you reach the finish line at the technical end, you may feel that you are in the middle of the process. After confirming your account, complete the list choices.

Make sure all important information is inserted correctly before proceeding with further optimization.

Experts will review the list again and suggest that you complete the GMB account puzzle with additional elements such as parking options, payment methods and, if applicable, subcategories.

# 5: Consider Google MyBusiness Labels

Well, when you first heard the GMB label? What are the labels for my business on Google, and wondering why you need to bother implementing them in your GMB marketing efforts?

The simplest answer is:

The Google My Business label is essential for organizing your workflow in one dashboard.

For many professional marketers and visionary businesses, labels are a valuable asset in facilitating account list management, multi-location activity monitoring, and searching for specific zones.

The most common usage of the label indicates to set the list as “Northern Cities”, “Central Cities”, and “Southern Cities” by region.

Click the Info screen to see additional details and you will have the opportunity to add up to 10 labels per location.

# 6: Add a photo

Have you heard that most guidelines and tricks represent eye-catching designs and headlines? This is because attractive visuals are an easy way to get the user’s attention when surfing online on social media.

In addition, if you think of GMB marketing as a social media platform, you need to pay attention to the schedule of recent updates and the posting of the latest events.

Companies that publish high-quality photos across the entire Google My Business list have more clicks on their websites than companies that have the mysterious feeling of having no photos at all.

Simply put, you need to upload professional photos of your business location, product, or service to increase your CTR and gain a compelling GMB online presence.

We strongly recommend that you never ignore Google’s requirements for GMB profiles. The best format for uploading photos is JPG or PNG, and the ideal Google Business image size is 10KB.

The photos that blame the grand or not so good first impressions of your business are cover photos. There are many examples of Google My Business Cover Photos, but it’s highly recommended that you post your business space for a professional look.

Notice the look of the small business avatar that corresponds to your profile picture. Our professionals are encouraged to add the company logo as a profile picture.

The additional photos are intended to clarify the user’s initial impression on the cover photo. Therefore, we recommend adding at least 20 interior shot photos to invite and welcome users.

Find tips on how to drive engagement, attract new customers, and rank high on Google. – Prepare media (photos and videos)

Take professional photos of offices, products, service processes, and team members. Create an illustration that best shows the correct information about the offer.

Watermarks are the best way to be more secure online. With just a few clicks, you can easily save all your photos and videos with your company logo.

– Update, create an event or offer an offer.

Updates consist of several texts, photos, and links. You can also choose from a range of CTA buttons: Book, Online Order, Purchase, Details, Sign Up, Call Now.

Publer allows you to schedule Google My Business posts, format the text, and edit the text in bold and italics. You don’t have to open new tabs, search for text formatting apps, or copy and paste text.

If you’re hosting an event, you can specify a start and end date to get the Publer to cast a spell on you.

Is the offer in progress? great. Make your coupon code accessible to everyone and make your coupon available immediately after clicking.

– Features benefits

Select a date to automatically delete the event in case you don’t want to publish it. Otherwise, use the auto-sharing option for the social networks you need with a click.

Create an event with Google MyBusiness Account via Publer

If you want your updates, events, and offers to be evergreen content, you can easily recycle them according to your desired posting schedule.

In this way, you can easily reach more people by sharing the same post over and over again. Maybe you are looking for a new gift?

You can also schedule a Google My Business Update with a CSV file that makes it easy to add photos, links, and text. (And you can do that for up to 500 updates at the same time!) Click here to see an example.

Professional tips:

Keep your contact information up to date. everytime. Business hours, payment method. The position must always be accurate.

Plus: Did you notice the transformation of Pobbler? Read how and why you changed the brand of Publer.

did you know? From GMB to GBP is the future!

What does GMB mean? How about the pound sterling? all right! Let’s slow down the explanation.

GMB stands for Google My Business and GBP stands for Google Business Profile. It may sound exactly the same, but in reality it’s revolutionizing names and migrating functionality to maps and searches.

Google Business Profile will be the latest name for Google My Business.

Google is expected to completely withdraw the Google My Business app in 2022. Therefore, I did not include this app in the guide for downloading the app in the future.

Don’t be afraid to run out of Google my Business. Your current job is still there.

Only its name is obsolete, with some new updates to features such as business claims, added messaging options, and direct call history from Google Business Profile.

Now you have the opportunity to manage your business listings through web interfaces and mobile apps. This new era of GBP aims to support large enterprises with multiple locations.

In addition, we highly recommend visiting the most popular blog posts on top social media statistics that are important to marketers.

See also The Importance of Adding New Photos to Your Google Business Profile. This is useful information for all GMB users.

Content Writer & Social Media Manager

