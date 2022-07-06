CNL Announces 2022 Awards of Excellence Winners





CNL employees were recognized for their excellence in nuclear research, commercial projects, environmental remediation and workplace safety at the annual awards ceremony.

CNL Announces 2022 Excellence Award

Chalk River, Ontario, July 4, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s leading nuclear science and technology organization, is a leading organization with more than 200 CNL employees in the 2022 enterprise. Announced that it was recognized for its achievements. An excellent ceremony held at the Festival Hall in Pembroke last week. CNL Awards of Excellence, an annual program celebrating employee excellence, celebrates the outstanding achievements of individuals and teams with the efforts, determinations and achievements that helped CNL carry out its science and technology programs and key projects. Was founded in.

As Canada’s National Atomic Energy Institute, CNL provides federal and commercial customers with nuclear science and technology products and services, safely addresses Canada’s nuclear responsibilities, and manages the activation of the Chalk River Institute campus. increase. This year’s winners are recognized for their technological advances in clean energy technology and health sciences, advances in major decommissioning and environmental restoration projects, organizational health and safety achievements, and the completion of important commercial milestones. I did.

CNL’s work is very important to the future of the country and would not be possible without the efforts, innovations and commitments that employees have shown here tonight that we respect. CEO Joe McBrearty commented at the ceremony. These employees find solutions that others can’t, show unwavering integrity in their work, and make our company a safer, more productive, and more commercially successful organization. Exceeded the expectation that it would be useful.

The DF Torgerson Discovery AwardCNLs Awards of Excellence fall into two categories. The first award, known as the DF Torgerson Discovery Award, is named after Dr. Dave Torgerson, former Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of CNL, for new or innovative ideas and solutions, significant research or technical achievements. Award employees for the generation of. And new business initiatives. This year’s awards were given to 12 employees in three groups for the following achievements:

Research and Technological Excellence in CNL Advances Actinium 225 Production Program Development of Hybrid Energy Optimization (HESO) Tools Development of Standoff Reactor Monitoring with Safeguards and Neutron Detectors for Non-Diffusion Applications

Achievement Award

The Distinguished Merit Award makes an extraordinary contribution to increasing productivity, increasing revenue, reducing operating costs, innovating safety or addressing the environment, developing or strengthening new or existing partnerships, and leveraging these results. Awarded to employees who have done so. This year’s awards were given to 205 employees in 10 groups for the following achievements:

2020-2021 CNL Employee Cloud Funding Program Implementation Next Generation Advanced Reactors and Small Modular Reactors to Support Target Residue Material (TRM) Return Projects, Demonstrating Excellence in Implementing CNL’s Annual Electrical Sites Reactor fuel irradiation and oxidation test and evaluation Shutdown design of removal tool combined with pressure tube and Calandria tube Working environment near disposal facility (NSDF) Submission of environmental impact statement and license document COVID-19 Pandemic in progress Work Digital Workplace Remote Work Program Execution Refueling Execution Royal Military College (RMC) SLOWPOKE Reactor is working on CANDU pressure tube sample analysis

On behalf of the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, Atomic Energy of Canada Limited, and the many customers who have benefited from the diligence, dedication, and personality of these employees, I would like to thank and congratulate the 2022 CNL Awards of Excellence. I think. Recipient added McBrearty.

Visit www.cnl.ca/awards for a complete list of 2022 CNL Awards of Excellence winners, including profiles and videos of the winning teams. For more information on CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca.

About CNL

Canadian Nuclear Laboratories are world leaders in nuclear science and technology, providing unique features and solutions to a wide range of industries. We are actively involved in industry-led R & D in nuclear, transportation, clean technology, energy, defense, security and life sciences, providing solutions to keep these sectors internationally competitive.

With continued investment in new facilities and focused missions, the Canadian Atomic Energy Institute is in a good position for the future. New performance standards, strengthened by a strong safety culture, underscore all activities.

For more information on the full range of Canadian Atomic Energy Research Institute services, please visit www.cnl.ca or contact us. [email protected]..

CNL Contact: PatrickQuinnDirector, Corporate Communications 1-866-886-2325

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7989e653-0be8-4e7b-99bc-765e2d6e0524.

