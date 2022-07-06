Suspect, 22, captured after six people died in a parade shooting on July 4 in Chicago





Police said authorities were still looking for the suspect and called it a vigorous case.

Canadian press

James McCurtain

Robert (Bob) E is interested in a mass shooting on the July 4 parade route in the wealthy suburbs of Chicago, Highland Park, Illinois, USA. Climo III can be seen in this handout photo published on July 4, 2022. ..Highland Park, Illinois Photo courtesy of: Highland Park / Highland Park (via REUTERS) Article content

Residents cheered and applauded prosecutors and police for the July 4 shooting rampage in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois.

Article content

According to Lake County lawyer Eric Reinhardt, the accused gunner, 21-year-old Robert E. Climo III, is faced with life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

Another cheer and cheer came when Linehart said at a press conference shortly after the scene of the deadly shooting on Monday that the prosecutor asked him to detain Kurimo without bail.

What should have celebrated freedom ended in despair for our community, Rinehart said, a group of officials, investigators and police behind him.

All those who have taken a step from here have lost their freedom. All the ounces of freedom they had. Freedom to love, freedom to learn, and freedom to live a fulfilling life.

Article content

Their freedom is also important.

Behind him, on the corner of Central Avenue and Green Bay Road, the remains of an abandoned national holiday were still visible. This is a testament to the moment when American patriotism melted into panic.

Seven people died when a shooter in women’s clothing sitting on the roof fired at the audience while watching the July 4 parade pass through the center of this lush suburb. And 38 people were injured.

Behind the police barricade, the streetlights adorned with rainbow flags, and the stars and stripes, we could still see the upward folding chairs, drink cups, and pink bicycles for children.

At the end of the street, a flagpole rose from the center of chaos. The giant American flag was hanging on a half-mast.

Article content

Rinehart described the attack as planned and promised further accusations related to the injured, including attempted murder and battery deterioration.

And he gave a keen sermon on the need to re-impose a ban on offensive weapons. This is what Congress achieved in 1994, just to see the ban expire after 10 years.

It lasted for 10 years, and investigations show that mass shootings like what happened (Monday) have diminished over the decade, said Rinehart, a resident of Highland Park himself.

The same ban must be enforced throughout Illinois and beyond.

Earlier on Tuesday, police revealed that they had visited the suspect’s house twice in 2019.

Christopher Koveli, a spokesman for Lake County’s Major Crime Task Force, said he first responded to Klimos’s home in April 2019 after learning that he had attempted suicide a week ago.

Article content

Police spoke with his parents and said the issue was dealt with by a mental health professional because there were no law enforcement measures to be taken at that time.

The next exchange took place in September of that year, reporting that the family had said that Kurimo was going to kill everyone, and that he had a collection of knives.

Police responded to his home and removed 16 knives, daggers, and swords, but there was no reason for his arrest and no complaints were signed, Coveli said.

He said Highland Park police immediately notified the Illinois police about the incident.

Police cannot be arrested if there is a possible reason for the arrest, or unless someone is willing to sign a complaint about the arrest, he said.

Article content

Without them, the police have no power to detain anyone.

An image taken from a social media video by Robert E. Climo III, a suspect in a mass shooting at a parade on July 4 in Highland Park, Illinois, on the outskirts of Chicago.Photo by Robert Climo via Reuters

Kurimo legally buys five guns, including a rifle used in the attack and one found in a car with him when he was arrested, as well as pistols and other firearms confiscated at his father’s house on Monday. Did.

Authorities also announced the identities of six of the seven victims on Tuesday. Catherine Goldstein, 64 years old. Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Steven Strauss, 88, all from Highland Park. Nicholas Toledo Zaragoza, Mexico, 78 years old.

Violence in Highland Park took place just six weeks after a deadly primary school riot in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two teachers. It was shocking, but not surprising.

Article content

According to Coveli, the Highland Park community has been very helpful in providing information to law enforcement agencies, but based on video surveillance, police said the rifle in a red blanket with a crimo immediately after the woman was shot. I believe I saw you drop it.

He urged witnesses to step forward and talk to investigators and others who have relevant direct information.

According to Coveli, the suspect planned an attack for several weeks, concealed a tattoo on his face, and wore women’s clothing to blend in with the crowd as he fled the scene.

He said the suspect brought a powerful rifle that he had legally purchased into the parade, climbed the roof of the company through an emergency staircase, and fired more than 70 ammunition.

A video clip posted on social media showed that the festival was panicking.

Article content

After the attack, police said Kurimo dropped his rifle, fled, blended into the crowd as if he were an innocent spectator, walked to his mother’s house, and rented a car there.

Police warned of information about Kurimo and the vehicle, civilians who found the vehicle dialed 911, and police officers were able to arrest him.

Officers added that there were no signs that anyone else was involved in the attack and that the motive was undecided. Police have no information that it was religiously or racially motivated, Covelli said, adding that it appears to be completely random.

In a tweet late Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condolences to the victims, their families and the Highland Park community.

They only wanted to celebrate their country, but instead changed their lives forever, Trudeau tweeted.

To the loved ones of the injured and the victims: Canadians keep you in our minds.

With additional reports via TAP communication

Comment Comment

