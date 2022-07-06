Just eat a takeaway rocky deal





On August 5, 2019, the Just Eat sign will appear in the window of a restaurant in London, England. REUTERS / Toby Melville

July 6 (Reuters)-Amazon (AMZN.O) has agreed to acquire a 2% stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS)’s US food delivery business Grubhub in recent months. The deal and the fall in stock prices ignited.

The following are the events that lead to trading.

2020:

January-Dutch food delivery company Takeaway.com wins a long battle against Dutch internet conglomerate Prosus (PRX.AS) to dominate British peer Just Eat. The deal created Europe’s largest online meal delivery company.

October-JustEatTakeaway.com states that shareholders have approved a proposal to acquire US food delivery business Grubhub.

2021:

June-JustEatTakeaway.com completed the acquisition of Grubhub for $ 7.3 billion.

October 15-Investor CatRock will increase the company’s stake to 5.93%.

October 21-Jitse Groen, CEO of JustEatTakeaway.com, said he hopes Grubhub will eventually become part of the integration of the U.S. shipping market, but is willing to sell the business. Indicates that it is not.read more

October 25-Investor CatRock urged management to consider selling Grubhub, saying that selling or spinning off the unit would improve the company’s reputation.

November 10-CatRock has repeatedly called for its competitor DoorDash to buy Finland-based Wolt Enterprises OY for $ 8.1 billion and sell Grubhub the day after its major breakthrough in the European market.read more

November 17-Groen says it has no plans to sell Grubhub, but the company is actively seeking strategic partnerships for this business.

December-CatRock, the company’s second-largest shareholder after Groen, will raise its stake to 6.88%.

2022:

February 8-JustEatTakeaway.com has announced that it will delist its shares from the Nasdaq Stock Exchange to limit costs and regulatory burdens.read more

February 13-CEO Groen states that the decision to delist from Nasdaq should not be seen as an indication of plans to sell Grubhub.read more

March-Groen says the company is in talks to find a strategic partner for Grubhub and is ready to consider a minority position in the event of any transaction.

April 20-In a sudden turnaround, the company said it was considering selling Grubhub, which was pressured by investors to revive its shares amid fierce competition and intensifying pandemics.read more

April 25-CatRock calls for a major overhaul of the company by voting for the CFO and several members of the Board of Corporate Auditors.read more

May 4-Only a few hours before AGM, two of the most senior leaders will resign. Stocks are down nearly 6%.read more

Chairman Adrian Nuen, under pressure, does not seek reappointment while long-time chief operating officer Jog Garbich is investigating “potential personal misconduct at company events.” ..

May 10-The company has announced that it will stop operations in Romania, the third country to withdraw this year under pressure to make a profit following Portugal and Norway in March.

July 6-Amazon (AMZN.O) agrees to acquire a 2% stake in Grubhub, giving prime members access to the service for one year. Under this agreement, Amazon’s stake in Grubhub could rise to 15%.read more

Just Eat Takeaway.com reiterated that it continues to actively investigate the partial or complete sales of Grubhub.

