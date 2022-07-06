Android lockscreen platform Glance will be rolled out to US consumers in the coming weeks – TechCrunch





Who do you think is back? again? Well, after a long weekend, I also tweeted Elon Musk again and he has a lot of thoughts about socks. My criminal partner Haje stays in the unwanted newsletter timezone, but he’ll be back later this week. I would like to point out some things that are happening on TechCrunch. One is to check and register for more details as TechCrunch Lives’ weekly event series has been improved. Most of us here at TechCrunch spend their days on WordPress, and the Found team talked to parent company Automattic CEO Matt Mullenweg about the latest podcasts.Christine

TechCrunch Top 3 Just a Glance: Manish wrote two top stories. The first is a scoop he obtained in connection with Glance, which is reported to launch a lock screen content platform for Android in the United States in the coming months. He also delved into a Twitter proceeding against the Indian government prompted by an order to remove content. This is another long-standing problem the company has had in this country. No slowdown in climate technology: Paul reports on the Climentum Capitals philosophy behind a new $ 157 million fund invested in European start-ups helping to reduce CO2 emissions. He needs to understand the problem of exit. You’ll need to go back to the SNL archive to find that reference, which is the first of two Haje public announcements to the founder’s friends. He says he doesn’t really need an “exit plan” slide on the pitch deck. There are many assumptions and predictions in the founder part, and it’s hard to know who wants to buy your company, so just get rid of it. Startup and VC

Today, there are many very good TechCrunch + stories. It’s a good idea to start with the Alexs section on raising sweet capital in the sour market. Basically, he says, venture capital firms should spend money to spend when they can get more out of it. Next, continue with his story yesterday, which elaborated on the corporate value of 2021 in a little more detail.

When it comes to using capital in an easier way, some venture capital continues to raise money and Sequoia Capital is very busy. Rita reports that the Sequoia China unit has received $ 9 billion. During this time, global investors are reassessing China’s risks as the economy hit by COVID and the crackdown on emerging markets on the Internet continue. This complements Sequoia’s quick hit last week about raising two funds in the state.

On the other hand, other public service announcements on the Mecca pilgrimage today remind us that not all of us understand at the same level. Therefore, startup founders need to work to attract more bees with simple honey texts rather than large and complex bee texts.



Show me the money: Kyle reports on Tesolio. Tesolio concludes the $ 17 million Series B to continue developing tools to help businesses automate the payment collection process. The opposite of McHard is McEasy. In this case, McEasy is digitizing Indonesia’s logistics, transportation and supply chain industry, and Catherine is writing about the company’s plans to raise $ 6.5 million in new funding. Drink Up: I reported on Maolac, an Israeli food technology company that is investing $ 3.2 million in new capital in protein technology to ingest cow’s first milk to make superfoods for adults. If you liked it, you should have put a ring on it: Natasha takes us on a fun journey to see Ultra Humans’ new smart ring aimed at deciphering metabolic health. Indeed a breakthrough: Ingrid writes about the Oxford Quantum Circuit in the United Kingdom, which has raised $ 47 million for quantum computing as a service running a 3D processor architecture called Coaxmon. Driving Hours: Rebecca interviews Veos Candice Xie on the steady path of an e-scooter company towards profitability.Without clear questions, pitch decks are useless

Financing is difficult because most people have never asked a stranger for money.

Question slides that explain how founders spend investor money are especially difficult. To break down the mental barriers, Haje recommends starting with metrics and milestones.

How much do you want to increase MAU or decrease CAC? What is your target date for expanding in new markets?

The more specific your goals are, the easier it is to know if you are heading for them, Haje writes.

Big Tech Co., Ltd.

Some big news from yesterday was that Meta decided not to move forward with its crypto payment wallet, Natasha wrote. The company doesn’t completely remove it, so be careful about how it is reused.

Meanwhile, Google has postponed itself a bit with a KakaoTalk update on its Play Store. Kate reports that this has something to do with the messaging app refusing to remove its payment link. As you may remember, Google doesn’t like it.

In Europe, there are three stories about regulation. The first is the European Parliament, which approves a set of regulations on digital business. Then Paul writes about the UK’s promotion of foreign interference, especially Russian information, under the proposed online security bill. Finally, Ingrid reports that the UK has signed the first data sharing agreement since Brexit with South Korea.

Let’s take a look at some others:

Those are some of the big lenses you have: If you like smartphones with huge camera lenses, you’ll love the Hajes report on Xiaomis’ new phone. Marriage in Drone Heaven: Brian writes about the acquisition of robotics by American robotics owners and why it’s suitable. Talk about the front desk failure: WeWork India was found to be publishing personal information and selfies of visitors, Zack wrote. Start those engines: Rebecca listens to Tata Motors’ shareholders’ meeting and discovers that Indian automakers are aiming to sell 50,000 electric cars by March 31, 2023. Did. Aisha writes that the commerce unit Tik Tok Shop is located in the United States and parts of Europe. It will be interesting to see if live commerce will be unprecedented in this part of the world.

