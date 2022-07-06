Huawei Launches Global Mobile Innovation & Development Competition





Registration is open to participate in the 2022 edition of the Global Mobile Innovation & Development Competition

We are currently accepting registrations to participate in the 2022 edition of Huawei’s Global Mobile Innovation & Development Competition. This competition is divided into two different competitions, the Huawei GlobalAppInnovationContest (Apps UP) and the Global AI Challenge. Apps UP is currently in its third edition and has received nearly 10,000 applications from many developers. From the Together We Innovate theme, AppsUP is offering over $ 1 million in prizes this year. Launched on the occasion of Apps UP, the Global AI Challenge Contest aims to bring together talent from around the world and explore new frontiers of artificial intelligence together.

“Huawei wants to involve developers around the world to deliver a smooth AI-based experience and unpleasant mess to more and more consumers, enabling a truly digital future,” Huawei said. Wang Yue, President of Consumer Cloud Service Application Ecosystem BU, said. The 20th launch of the contest.

UP app: prizes and rules

Apps UP was launched simultaneously in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and China. New ad hoc regional awards have been created to better context the HMS ecosystem, including the Best Arabic apps in the Middle East and Africa, the Best Game Innovation Awards in Latin America, and the AppGallery Rising Star app in the Asia Pacific. rice field.

In China, two new awards have been established this year, in addition to the Best App, Best Game, Best Social Impact App, All-Scenario Coverage Award and Tech Women’s Award. The BestHuaweiMobileServices (HMS) Innovation Award facilitates the development of innovative apps. New features and HMS services and Student Innovation Awards reward valuable student developers for the most innovative ideas and projects that enrich AI-based experiences. Competitors in this edition offer a variety of incentives, including vouchers for AppGallery Connect’s serverless services.

Global AI Challenge Contest to explore new AI frontiers

Many international experts in the field of artificial intelligence participated in the GlobalAI Challenge, Professor of Nanjing University and Dean of the Faculty of Computer Science and Technology, European Academy, Pascal Van Hentenrick, AAAI Fellow, A. Russell Chandler III Chair, H. Professor at Milton Stewart School, Giuseppe De Giacomo, AAAI Fellow, ACM Fellow, Professor at Sapienza University of Rome.

Together, they evaluated potential competition proposals in terms of innovation, concrete value, risk estimation, popularity and difficulty, and finally selected three: knowledge-driven dialogue, binary quality data rendering. Intelligent inspection of, CTR rate prediction by cross-domain data from adv and feed.

The contest contains two different phases, qualifying and final. At the very end, seven teams will be selected from each proposal entering the final phase, during which a total of 21 teams will compete for various prizes through contests and online presentations. The winner will receive $ 35,000. The 1st place winner is $ 15,000 and the 2nd place winner is $ 10,000. In addition, four teams will receive prestigious awards, each awarding $ 2,500.

Huawei continues to pursue a seamless AI life strategy, including implementing support for the HMS ecosystem on multiple devices around the world. In this regard, the 2022 Contest aims to inspire innovation and the ability to create increasingly fluid and engaging experiences based on AI.

