Millions of Google Chrome users reveal serious new threats





A fourth zero-day hack hit Chrome, and Google is urging users to upgrade their browsers. Here is everything you need to know.

Google posted on the official Chrome blog, stating that the exploit (CVE-2022-2294) affects Windows and Android users, “Google recognizes that the CVE-2022-2294 exploit actually exists. I admit. The company also identified two more high-level security threats.

Several new high-level threats have been discovered in Google Chrome

Light rocket via Getty Images

Google limits information about vulnerabilities until users have the opportunity to upgrade, but the company provides the following details:

High-CVE-2022-2294 [Zero-Day threat]: Heap buffer overflow in WebRTC. Avast Threat Intelligence Team Jan Vojtesek reports on 2022-07-01 High-CVE-2022-2295: Type confusion in V8. Reported by avaue and Buff3tts on 2022-06-16 High SSL-CVE-2022-2296: Used after release in Chrome OS shell. Reported by Khalil Zhani on 2022-05-19

WebRTC (Web Real-Time Communications) is an open source project that enables real-time voice, text, and video communication between web browsers and devices. It was developed by the Swedish company Global IP Solutions (or GIPS) in 1999, before Google acquired GIPS in 2011.

For the other two, V8 is a component of Chrome that handles JavaScript, Chrome’s core engine, and the vulnerability also affects Windows and Android. CVE-2022-2296 only affects Windows, and Use After Free (memory exploit) is the most common route researchers have used to exploit browsers in recent years. Nearly 100 UAF vulnerabilities have been discovered in Chrome in 2022 alone.

In response, Google has released Chrome 103.0.5060.114 for Windows and 103.0.5060.71 for Android. Android can automatically update and restart Chrome itself, but Windows users must follow these steps:

Click the three dots in the upper right corner of Chrome.[設定]>[ヘルプ]>[GoogleChromeについて]Click. Wait for Chrome to find and install the update. Restart Chrome when prompted (this last step is important).

To check for Chrome updates, click on the three dots in the upper right corner and click[設定]――――[ヘルプ]――――[バージョン情報…]Click. [+] Google chrome

Gordon Kelly

Zero-day hacking is on the rise on all major platforms, and Google emphasizes that web browsers are no exception. If you’re using Chrome, there’s never been a better time to stay diligent.

___

Follow Gordon on Facebook

Forbes Details Forbes Details How to Update Google Chrome Gordon Kelly

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/gordonkelly/2022/07/06/google-chrome-browser-zero-day-hack-new-threat-exploit-upda-chrome/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos