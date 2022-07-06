Renault 5 Diamant turns the French icon into an elegant electric car





To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Renault 5, one of the company’s greatest sellers, Renault and French interior designer Pierre Gonaron created the electric rest mod, the 5 Diamant. Beautiful pink paint job with simplified bodywork, jewel-like lights and gold accents. The unorthodox steering wheel has a marble finish that stands out in the otherwise minimalist interior.

Restmods are all the rage right now, especially when converting classic cars to electric cars. Ford created a 480-horsepower F-100 erminator truck for last year’s SEMA show, but Hyundai gave some of its earlier models, Pony and Grandeur, an electrical refreshment. Renault is now attending a party with the Renault 5 Diamant, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of one of its bestsellers, the Renault 5, which has shifted more than 5 million units between 1972 and 1984.

5 Diamant is a collaboration between Renault and French interior and product designer Pierre Gonalons, with no motor or battery details provided, but the revised icon employs an electric powertrain. Instead, the focus is on styling, and Renault states that Gonalons was inspired by luxury jewelery when he reconsidered the 5.

The bodywork is smooth and simplified, the painting work features three layers of painting, with a golden hue on a pink base, which Renault calls a “matte varnish”. The combination of gold grille and bumper paint gives the 5Diamant an elegant and delicate look. The headlights and taillights have an exquisite diamond-like face, and the white wheels, based on those of the sporty Renault 5 Alpine, have a complex sun logo in the center.

The most attractive design elements are inside, and the marble loop de loop steering wheel swirls outward from the polished gold center, displaying a complex logo that fuses Renault’s diamond symbol with Gonaron’s initials. increase. The rest of the interior is minimalist, with three circular dials on the dashboard and a cradle for the driver’s smartphone that acts as a de facto infotainment system. 5 Diamant also uses a fingerprint scanner to unlock the door.

The Renault 5 Diamant unfortunately remains a glamorous one-off concept, but Renault is reviving the legendary 5 nameplate as the new electric hatchback for 2024. The sharp concept was revealed last year, and there is talk of high performance. Alpine version. But like all modern Renault, the new 5 does not make it state.

