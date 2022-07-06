Ultrahumans $ 299 smart rings are aimed at hacking your metabolism





Fitness startup Ultrahuman launches a smart ring that claims to empower users with superhuman powers. And with superhuman powers, the company means a fitness tracker that gives you insight into your metabolism by monitoring sleep and movement. Smart rings can also be used in conjunction with the enterprise’s M1 glucose monitoring patch for more detailed metabolic tracking.

In terms of design and functionality, the Ultra Human Ring seems to take the page from the popular Oura Ring. Equipped with PPG heart rate sensor, temperature sensor and motion sensor. (Although Ultrahuman spokesman Bilal Mahmod says The Verge doesn’t have a SpO2 sensor.) Like Oura Ring, it has no screen or tactile sensation. In other words, you need to look at the Ultrahuman app to see the metrics. According to an Ultrahumans press release, this was a deliberate choice to reduce distraction from notifications. For indicators, you can track your sleep stage, heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), and temperature.

The ring itself is made of fighter titanium and has a tungsten carbide coating for added durability. According to the Ultra Human site, this should be useful for weightlifting and other activities that may hit the ring (boating, pull-ups, etc.). Battery life is estimated to be 4-6 days on a single charge, comparable to most fitness trackers and Oura Rings.

The ring can be used alone, but the company claims that when combined with the Ultrahuman M1 patch, users can see how their food intake affects recovery and performance. M1 is a continuous blood glucose monitor. The sensor contains a hollow needle that makes a small cut in the skin so that the patch can track blood glucose levels in real time. Next, M1 provides users with a metabolic score based on their food intake and exercise level so they can see how certain foods affect their training and sleep quality. Adding a smart ring to your mix adds data points such as temperature and heart rate.

The Ultra Human Ring is available in four colors and is made of titanium with a tungsten carbide coating.Image: Superhuman

The Ultrahuman ring and a new set of metabolic biomarkers help us understand not only what affects glucose metabolism, but also how to effectively address insights, said Mohit Kumar, founder and CEO of Ultrahuman. It is stated in. You can understand how much of your glucose metabolism is affected by sleep deprivation and the food itself.

As a stand-alone device, the Ultra Human Ring does not appear to be reinventing the wheel. The metrics to track are the same as Oura Ring, and the Lumen Metabolic Tracker also tells you how the food you eat affects your fitness performance. (However, the Lumen Tracker is a carb drink detector that lets users breathe into their devices to see what type of fuel they’re burning.) However, two wearables from the same company work together to provide multiple. It’s rare to be able to do it. Data points for various aspects of metabolic health. Most fitness and health trackers are one-stop shops that do all the monitoring on one device. To get a better picture, you usually need to enable third-party app integration.

Ultra Human Rings will be available for pre-order starting July 7th and will ship in August. Rings come in multiple sizes and come in four colors: black, gray, silver and gold. As for pricing, Mahmood told The Verge that it will sell for $ 299 with lifetime access. This means that even if Ultrahuman adds a subscription plan, there will be no other recurring charges in the future. However, there are also promotional prices ranging from $ 199 to $ 249 for the first 3,000 orders.

