Metabolism tracking ring without being bothered by notifications

Superhuman ring measures movement, sleep, energy dynamics and more in real time

Ultrahuman, a metabolic fitness platform, has launched the latest wearable Ultrahuman ring. Metabolic tracking wearables measure exercise, sleep, and body energy dynamics in real time in combination with intelligent activity or recovery recommendations to balance and control your health.

The ring has a minimal form factor with no screen or vibration. You can check your details in the app when you want. It also claims a battery life of 5 days.

The outer surface of the Ultra Human Ring is a titanium body coated with tungsten carbide, which is scratch resistant.

The Ultrahuman Ring works standalone or in combination with the existing glucose monitoring platform Ultrahuman M1 to provide deeper metabolic insights.

Some of the insights gained from Ultrahuman Rings revolve around understanding NEAT (heat generation of non-motor activity), sleep efficiency and its effects on glucose metabolism, and the effects of food on recovery and performance. increase. Pre-orders for Ultra Human Rings will begin on July 7th and shipments will begin in August 2022.

Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO of Ultrahuman, said: We have always believed in the power of biomarkers in their ability to make health optimization more efficient. With Ultra Human Rings and a new set of metabolic biomarkers, you will be able to understand not only what affects glucose metabolism, but also how to effectively act on insights. For example, you can see how much is affected by glucose metabolism. Sleep deprivation and the diet itself. This is a phenomenal leap in the world of biomarkers, enabling us to study various factors related to human health in a unique and far more influential way than ever before.

