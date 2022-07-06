Microsoft will stop including new Xbox 360 games in its subscription service – GeekWire





Late Runic Games’ Torchlight was one of the last 360 releases of the Microsoft Games with Gold program. (Image of Runic Games)

The Xbox subscription service will no longer include free monthly Xbox 360 games after October 1st.

The news was delivered via email on Tuesday sent to all current games with Gold and Xbox GamePass Ultimate subscribers. Both services will continue to offer free games after October, but will be pulling those games exclusively from the Xbox One library.

Other benefits of GameswithGold, which are also built into the Ultimate Tier for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, are not affected by this change.

A Microsoft spokeswoman told GeekWire in an email that he was constantly looking at ways to evolve the Xbox experience based on community engagement, feedback, and changing corporate priorities. Due to licensing and technical constraints, we have reached the limit of our ability to catalog new games from the past.

The 360 ​​games that were previously available as part of Games with Gold will continue to be available to those who use them. 360 games have not been completely removed from the service. Microsoft will not add any more in the future.

In November, Microsoft announced the final batch of backward-compatible 360 ​​games as part of the Xbox 20th Anniversary. At that time, licenses, legal and technical restrictions forced the program to terminate.

Eventually, 632 of the 2,154 Xbox 360 games and 63 of the 997 original Xbox games will be playable on Xbox One and Series X | S by inserting old discs or downloading from the Microsoft Store. increase.

At face value, the change to Games with Gold means that there are no more games in the 360 ​​library that Microsoft can get as a monthly giveaway without repeating. There has always been a finite supply, and now we have reached the end.

Microsoft also seems to treat monthly giveaways as a relative retrofit. Many gaming services now offer at least a month’s free gift as a bonus, and Microsoft has been essentially an indie / retro bill exchange for the last few years.

Members of Xbox GamePass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold will be able to enjoy Beasts of Maravilla Island, Relicta, Thrillville: Off the Rails, and Torchlight as part of Games with Gold in July. Click here for details: https: //t.co/BG94uaGA95

Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) June 28, 2022

For example, the July 360 product was the original Torchlight 2011 console port and is now making its second appearance as a Gameswith Gold giveaway by Runic Games, which is now shuttered. And the thrill of the 2007s: Off the Rail. This is now most notable as Frontier Entertainment did before becoming the popular space truck sim Elite Dangerous. Both have fans, but nothing ignites the world.

They were attended by the 2021 indie Beasts of Maravilla Island on Cryptozoology Photo Safari and the 2020s Relicta first-person puzzle game. Both are relatively ambiguous, at least up to this point. This seems to be the general practice of GameswithGold. If you are a charity, it’s a way to put both games in front of a larger audience.

By comparison, the PlayStation Plus giveaways in July have received much more attention, including Crash Bandicoot 4 and The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan. The Humble Choice subscription service offers five games at a time, centered on the popular PC-cooperative game Deep Rock Galactic.

Even Amazon is taking part in action here. It may be permissible not to know that it is an option, but Prime subscribers can access the free game rotation monthly list through the Amazon Games launcher. Prime and exciting are rare, but July’s Prime Day was really exciting.

Currently, the service has 22 games and includes some arcade classics like The King of Fighters 2002. Starting July 13th, the collection will include a collection of several Star Wars games and a recently remastered Mass Effect Trilogy.

With that in mind, don’t wonder if that relatively weak monthly offer is part of another attempt by Microsoft to quietly discontinue the game using Gold as a standalone service. please give me. Last year, we announced plans to significantly increase the monthly fee for Golds. This was seen as an attempt to encourage subscribers to move to GamePass Ultimate.

However, after a big customer protest, Microsoft did not complete the change. But since then, and arguably before that, Gameswith Golds’ monthly giveaways have been infamously weak. Beyond Microsoft’s licensing issues, this is clearly not a high priority for the company.

