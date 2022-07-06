DivisionResurgence Mobile games now have names and trailers





Last year, Ubisoft officially announced The Division Resurgence, a free-to-play mobile game. According to the company, it’s an open-world third-person RPG shooter like a mainline game, with single-player and co-op modes that allow players to confront the environment in story missions and other PvE activities.

The resurrection will take place in the same world that Division and Division 2 did, but Ubisoft states that the story is independent of the original and provides a unique perspective on major story events and new characters and weapons. increase. Personally, however, the trailers released by the company for the resurrection remind me of many of the original 2014 movie trailers. I’m cutting out the tragic story of my family getting sick, but there are lots of shots similar to the same beat (that’s probably a good thing).

Ubisoft hasn’t announced when the game will be released, but the trailer states that it will soon be available on Android and iOS devices. Meanwhile, the company plans to run a closed alpha version, allowing selected players to test the game after signing an NDA.

Ubisoft also states that it is working on another free game in the Division Series called Heartland. Due to the leaked details, Heartland looks like a battle royale game similar to Apex Legends and Fortnite. According to Ubisofts’ announcement in May 2021, the game will run on PCs, consoles and the cloud, but it’s understandable why the company also wants a mobile entry for the franchise. Phone-based games are a huge business, and competitors like EA and Activision Blizzard have invested heavily in flagship releases for mobile platforms.

However, as we’ve seen in games like Diablo Immortal, space can cause problems with predatory business models. Ubisoft has not released details on what type of microtransactions Resurgence will perform when performing microtransactions. The press release contains unique signature weapons and gadgets that you can collect and upgrade your equipment and exchange during play. It aims to add strategies and help players find the best collaborative synergies with other division agents. (Who among us don’t play games because of the sweet feeling of synergies with friends?) The system may incur some additional charges. Mobile games often use upgrades and gear as an opportunity to charge users, and the original department included a micro-transaction system for cosmetics and skins.

Ubisoft did not respond to The Verges’ request for comment on whether Resurgence would include integration with the Quartz NFT platform or blockchain components. Earlier this year, the company said it had more to share with Quartz, but also confirmed that not all games it’s working on have NFTs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/7/6/23197015/the-division-resurgence-mobile-game-trailer-ubisoft-free-to-play The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos