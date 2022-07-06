Ubisoft Launches Tom Clancys The Division Resurgence, an F2P Mobile Game





The next game in the Ubisofts Tom Clancys The Division series is for mobile devices. The publisher said in a statement that the Tom Clancy’s Division Resurgence announced Wednesday was Canon Opus. A free-to-play third-person shooter will be launched later for Android and iOS devices.

According to the Division Resurgences announcement trailer, the game will be a AAA experience featuring a new storyline set in the open world of a large city.The game story puts the player in the role of the legendary first wave [Strategic Homeland Division] It gives them a unique perspective on agents and events around Divisions 1 & 2.

When Ubisoft announced The Division Heartland, a free game for consoles and PCs, it first mentioned that The Division would be available on mobile platforms in 2021. Heartland is still under development and has no release date, but will be available by March 2023, the end of next year’s Ubisofts.

The latest series at Tom Clancy’s Ubisofts 20-year-old stables began in 2016 with a division. In this division, the fictitious Department of Homeland Security fights to restore the order of New York City, which was devastated by a deadly and rapidly epidemic pandemic. .. Tom Clancy’s Division 2 moved the series to Washington, DC in the summer following the first game event. With the premium expansion of Division 2, players are back in New York for a new set of story missions. All developed by Massive Entertainment.

Massive is currently working on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. This is a modification of the James Camerons 2009 science fiction movie Avatar. The Swedish-based studio is also working on an untitled Star Wars game.

The Team Manifest posted on Tuesday didn’t mention which studios are developing Division Resurgence. Our goal in migrating the Division Universe to mobile is to enable more people around the world to enjoy this open world experience anytime, anywhere. We are very fortunate that the mobile market has evolved to the point where we can develop such ambitious games.

According to the trailer, Resurgence will see the same gameplay classics that the first two console games are known for. Collecting and upgrading lots of gear and weapons will allow players to select and switch between their character’s specialties throughout the campaign. The game features solo and collaborative PvE play in both story-based missions and open-world encounters.

Division Resurgence is the third AAA shooter with a mobile version announced or launched in the last four months. Apex Legends Mobile was launched in mid-May, and in March Activision announced plans to bring the Call of Duty Warzone to mobile devices.

Ubisoft did not provide a release date or window for Tom Clancys The Division Resurgence. We will soon be conducting a closed alpha test and accept registration requests now. The player has either an Android or iOS device and must do a quick investigation and agree to a nondisclosure agreement. Ubisoft didn’t even specify when the closed alpha would take place.

