Horizon Forbidden West patch 1.17 adds VRR support and a new balanced graphics mode





Horizon Forbidden West now offers a new 40Hz balanced graphics mode on the PS5, in addition to variable refresh rate (VRR) and high refresh rate support. Developer Guerrilla Games announced Wednesday. They are available as part of patch 1.17 and are available for download now.

Variable refresh rates allow you to dynamically adjust the display refresh rate while playing the game. In practice, you need a display that supports this feature, but games generally mean that you can play smoothly.

After tinkering with the update for a few minutes while writing this article, I can say that Horizon Forbidden West feels smoother in Favorite Performance graphics mode. (I connected the PS5 to the TCL6 series Google TV. It supports 120Hz games and VRRs.) This mode, which has been used in games since its launch, has higher frame rates and lower graphic fidelity. increase. Games with high refresh rates feel better than before. With a high refresh rate, the game can display more than 60 frames per second, which makes the game feel smoother. It’s not clear how it actually works in Horizon Forbidden West, but according to guerrilla patch notes, VRRs and HFRs target refresh rates from 60Hz to 120Hz, which is applied in Favorite Performance mode. It seems.

Even more interesting to me is the new 40Hz balanced graphics mode. This allows you to play the game at 40fps, which has better graphics than Favorite Performance mode. Horizon Forbidden West has provided a Favor Resolution option that provides better visuals, but with a locked frame rate of 30 fps. For me, it just felt slow. Ratchet and Clank: As we saw in Rift Apart and Steam Decks 40Hz / 40fps mode, Horizontal Forbidden Wests Balanced mode feels much smoother than 30fps, even though it’s only 10fps faster. Digital Foundry has a good explanation of why 40fps is such an improvement.

Reasons for frame persistence: 60fps games are updated every 16.7ms, and 30fps games significantly increase their persistence to 33.3m. The calculation shows that 40 screen updates per second resolves to a persistence of 25ms per frame. This is the exact midpoint between 30fps and 60fps. It also significantly improves input lag as the game updates faster.

However, guerrillas point out that balanced mode only works on supported displays. This means that you may need to use a 120Hz display, similar to what you need for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

You can read the full notes of the update, patch 1.17. There are also some bug fixes here. Guerrillas have been updating the Horizontal Forbidden West since its February release, including the addition of a new Game Plus mode.

