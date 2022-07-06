Schedule photo assignments using Google Calendar »Walsworth





Daniel Finch Screenplay Works

One of the most important factors in running a yearbook program is attending an event and taking a photo. Using Google Calendar to schedule events is a free and effective way to ensure coverage. Here’s one way to use Google Calendar to schedule photo assignments:

Establish Google Account permissions

For Google Suite schools, talk to your administration and IT departments about creating a publication-only account. Staff can schedule events, take advantage of Google Drive file sharing, and email contacts. This is to ensure that all yearbook communications are filtered so that your elementary school inbox isn’t flooded with email. This gives staff real skills in checking email and managing shared accounts. If you can’t create a school-approved account, it’s okay to use your profile. Make sure your student is not the administrator of your account in case the student moves, quits class, or graduates.

Event scheduling

After you create a Google Suite account, decide how often you want to update your calendar. The best place to get started is with your school’s sports calendar or contact your coach or sponsor. Most games and events are scheduled for weeks at a time, giving you and your editors time to update. Filling out the calendar a week in advance is a great challenge for editors. This includes events such as pep meetings, club meetings, social gatherings, and other student-centered activities that require coverage. This is also where profile interviews are scheduled, work nights and important deadlines.

Add an event to your calendar

Start the process of adding an event. It’s best to do this before the class starts. Then you can put it on the projector / screen and see it right away. This is a great way to start the beginning of the week. Students should expect to come in, calm down and look at the calendar. You can color-code events by category.

Photographer’s schedule

You or your editor should run a weekly photo assignment meeting. Staff can select which events they can attend and schedule assignments during the meeting so everyone can see who is assigned to each event of the week. To do this, select an event, edit the location, and add a guest. Guests will receive an email invitation to add to their calendar.

How do staff use Google Calendar for project management and event coverage?

