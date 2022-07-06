The rumored extreme sports Apple Watch may have a larger screen, a strong metal case





According to a report by Bloombergs Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a version of the Apple Watch for extreme sports athletes, featuring a larger screen and a tougher design. According to reports, the sports model has a nearly 2-inch display, which is 7% larger in area than the current 45 mm watch, and is powered by a larger battery. (Note that measurements of 45 mm or about 1.77 inches are relative to the watch case size, not the screen size.)

Gurman previously reported on the potential rugged Apple Watch, but now the predictions are a bit different. He previously said Apple could make the watch more sturdy with a rubberized exterior. He said it was sometimes internally called the Explorer Edition. He says he is currently planning a watch that uses a metal material instead of aluminum and has a screen that is less likely to scatter.

Rugged watches are not expected to be cheaper

Undoubtedly, Apple has already made watches out of more hearty metal, and its stainless steel and titanium models feature a sapphire crystal display compared to the Ion-X glass found in cheaper aluminum models. However, these watches seem to be aimed at people who are more interested in fashion than bombing trails or rock climbing. I’ve heard from owners of stainless steel plates that polished finishes are very fragile.

Extreme sports versions may not look as luxurious as Apple’s luxury watches, but Gurman predicts they will be priced above $ 699, the starting price for current stainless steel models. This is not uncommon for the rugged smartwatch Garmins Epix 2. For example, the retail price is around $ 900 and the Fenix ​​7S model starts at $ 700. But that and other sports watches from brands like Polar and Coros can last for days or weeks on a single charge. Some Garmin watches have better GPS capabilities than Apple’s current wearables.

The current Apple Watch SE depicted here starts at $ 279 and has an S5 chip, but no always-on display.Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Bloomberg also reports that Apple is working on a new model of the Apple Watch SE, a low-cost device released in 2020. It’s not necessarily a surprise, but it’s good to hear. Apple’s cheapest watch, the $ 199 Series 3, has been pretty outdated for years, and despite the fact that the next version of watchOS doesn’t support it, the company still sells it. With the introduction of the new SE, Apple has the opportunity to fix the nasty pricing situation at the low end of its watch lineup.

According to the report, the rugged watch, SE, and upcoming Series 8 models will all use a new processor with similar performance to this year’s chip. They are also expected to have a sensor to measure your body temperature.

