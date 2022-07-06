Google Underprobe for sharing user data with licensed Russian companies





Google may have violated the sanctions imposed on Russia and some trade compliance laws. ProPublica reports that search giants who already share sensitive user information with Russia-based ad tech companies have continued to do so months after the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

ProPublica cites findings from Adalytics, a digital ad analytics company that identified about 700 instances of Google sharing user data with Russia-based RuTarget on February 24, 2022, when the conflict began. increase. The Treasury also imposed sanctions on Russia’s RuTarget web-based automated advertising software developers on the same day.

Later on April 6, the US Treasury added Sberbank to the list of sanctioned entities known as Specially Designated Nationals (SDNs). Under the SDN, Sberbank, Russia’s largest state-owned bank and owner of RuTarget, is completely blocked from doing business with US companies.

However, Analytics discovered that Google hadn’t stopped exchanging user data with RuTarget until June 23, last month, when ProPublica notified Google of its negligence. User data is collected for ad purchases and shared among ad industry affiliates of approximately US $ 5 trillion.

The data in question, called bidstream data, includes the subject’s unique mobile ID (IMEI code), IP address, location information, and interest gained from online activity and site visits. All of these are auctioned in real time at once. Advertising exchange like that operated by Google

Google is also at the forefront of online advertising and has the largest search engine in the world. The auction starts when a user visits a website or app. According to ProPublica, the data collected about this user will be shared with potential ad buyers within a few milliseconds to help them decide whether to bid to show their ads.

Whether you bid or not, an ad purchasing platform like RuTarget will help you receive and store this bid stream data and automate the accumulation of rich data repositories over time.

RuTargets that have access to this bidstream data may violate sanctions. Of particular concern in the West was that Ukrainian data was shared with RuTarget in addition to global users. Therefore, the connection of ad tech companies with the Russian state could be used by Russian military and intelligence agencies to identify, restrain and, in some cases, eliminate threats.

Krzysztof Franaszek, author of Adalytics and author of the report, knows that they have taken that data and combined it with 20 other data sources from God. If other data partners of RuTargets include the Russian government, intelligence agencies and cyber criminals, there is a great danger.

See more: Google Techie stops after asking if LaMDA has become self-aware

In addition, according to an Analytics study, one of China, Russia, and other foreign entities has been licensed and listed in Google documents or network HTTP traffic synchronization requests for metadata synchronization using Google’s cookie tracking endpoint. It has been.

The average consumer reading this survey may not care about the technical complexity of user identity synchronization between advertising technology platforms. However, many readers may be surprised to learn that when they previously visited their favorite news and sports sites, they were asked if they could share their data with sanctioned Russian companies.

So far, Google has avoided disclosing information about foreign companies accessible to US users in bidstream data to six senators and the media. For example, Senator Ron Weiden, Elizabeth Warren, Bill Cassidy, Mark Warner, Sherrod Brown, and Kirsten Gillibrand have asked Google to:

Identify companies that have provided bidstream data from US users and their devices over the last three years, are headquartered in a foreign country, or are owned by the majority of foreign countries.

Google replied: The bidder’s identity is subject to non-disclosure obligations.

Google spokesperson Michael Aciman told ProPublica that Google is committed to complying with all applicable sanctions and trade compliance laws. We have taken appropriate enforcement steps beyond what we did earlier this year to identify the entity in question and block direct use of Google’s advertising products.

Let us know if you enjoyed reading this news on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook. I look forward to hearing from you.

ADTECH / Data Privacy Details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spiceworks.com/it-security/data-governance/news/google-data-sharing-rutarget-russia-sanction/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos