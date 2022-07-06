Machine learning framework for compiler optimization





Posted by: Yundi Qian, Software Engineer, Google Research, Mircea Trofin, Software Engineer, Google Core

With the advent of modem computers, the question of how to compile faster and smaller code arose. Improving code optimization can significantly reduce operating costs for large data center applications. The size of the compiled code is of paramount importance to mobile and embedded systems or software deployed on secure boot partitions, and the compiled binaries must meet tight code size budgets. With advances in this area, headrooms are being heavily squeezed by increasingly complex heuristics, hampering maintenance and further improvements.

Recent research shows that machine learning (ML) can increase the chances of compiler optimization by replacing complex heuristics with ML policies. However, adopting ML for general-purpose industry-strength compilers remains a challenge.

To address this, we will introduce “MLGO: Machine Learning Guided Compiler Optimization Framework”. This is the first industry-grade general framework for systematically integrating ML technology into LLVM, an open-source industrial compiler infrastructure that is ubiquitous for building mission-critical and advanced ones. .. -Performance software). MLGO uses reinforcement learning (RL) to train neural networks and make decisions that can replace the heuristics of LLVM. Describes two MLGO optimizations for LLVM. 1) Reduction of code size by inlining. 2) Improved code performance by register allocation. Both optimizations are available in the LLVM repository and are deployed in a production environment.

How does MLGO work? Using sized inline as a case study Inlining helps reduce code size by making decisions that allow the removal of redundant code. In the following example, the calling function foo () calls the called function bar (), which itself calls baz (). Inlining both calling sites returns a simple foo () function that reduces the code size.

Inlining removes redundant code and reduces code size.

In real code, we have thousands of functions to call each other, so we construct a call graph. During the inlining phase, the compiler traverses the call graph of all caller-callee pairs and decides whether to inline the caller-callee pair. This is a sequential decision process, as the previous inline decision modifies the call graph and affects later decisions and the final result. In the above example, the call graph foo ()-> bar ()-> baz () would need to make a “yes” decision at both ends in order to achieve a reduced code size.

Prior to MLGO, inline / non-inline decisions were heuristically made, but over time it became increasingly difficult to improve. MLGO replaces heuristics with ML models. During call graph traversal, the compiler seeks advice from the neural network on whether to enter relevant functionality (input) from the graph to inline a particular caller-call pair, and the entire call graph traverses. Make decisions in sequence until they are done. ..

Illustration of MLGO being inlined. “#Bbs”, “#users”, and “callsite height” are examples of caller-callee pairing.

MLGO uses policy gradients and evolution strategy algorithms to train decision networks (policies) in RL. There is no basis for the best decision, but online RL collects data and improves the policy by iteratively training and compiling with the trained policy. Especially given the current model being trained, the compiler references the model for inline / non-inline decision making during the inlining phase. When compilation is complete, a log of the sequential decision process (states, actions, rewards) is generated. Then the log is passed to the trainer and the model is updated. This process is repeated until a satisfactory model is obtained.

The behavior of the compiler during training. The compiler compiles the source code foo.cpp into the object file foo.o using a set of optimization paths. One of them is the inline path.

The trained policy is then embedded in the compiler to provide inline / non-inline decisions during compilation. Unlike training scenarios, policies do not generate logs. The TensorFlow model has built-in XLAAOT that transforms the model into executable code. This avoids TensorFlow run-time dependencies and overhead, and minimizes the extra time and memory costs of inferring ML models at compile time.

The behavior of the compiler in a production environment.

We trained size inline policy on a large internal software package containing a 30k module. The trained policy can be generalized when applied to compile other software, achieving a size reduction of 3% to 7%. In addition to the generalizability of the entire software, the generalizability of the entire time is also important. Due to the active development of both software and compilers, trained policies need to maintain good performance for a reasonable period of time. Three months later, when we evaluated the performance of the model with the same software set, we saw only a slight decrease.

Policy size reduction ratio to fit the size. The x-axis represents different software and the y-axis represents the size reduction ratio. “Training” is software in which the model is trained, “infrastructure”[1|2|3]”Is a variety of internal software packages.

MLGO sized training was introduced in Fuchsia, a general purpose open source operating system designed to power a diverse ecosystem of hardware and software where binary size is important. Here, MLGO showed a 6.3% size reduction in the C ++ conversion unit.

Register Allocation (for Performance) As a general framework, we used MLGO to improve the register allocation path and improve LLVM code performance. Register allocation solves the problem of allocating physical registers to live ranges (that is, variables).

When the code is executed, the different live ranges are completed at different times and the registers are released for use in subsequent processing stages. In the following example, for each “add” and “multiply” instruction, all operands and results must be in the physical register. The live range x is assigned to the green register and completes before the live range of the blue or yellow register. When x completes, the green register becomes available and is assigned to the live range t.

Example of register allocation.

When allocating a live range q, there are no registers available, so the register allocation path must determine which live range can be “deleted” from the registers to make room for q. This is called the “live range eviction” problem and is a decision to train the model to replace the original heuristic. This particular example removes z from the yellow register and assigns it to q and the first half of z.

Now consider the unallocated second half of the live range z. Conflicts occur again, this time the live range t is removed and split, and the first half of t and the last part of z use green registers. The central part of z corresponds to the instruction q = t * y. Here, z is not used, so it is not assigned to any register and its value is pushed onto the stack from the yellow register and later reloaded to green. register. The same thing happens with t. This adds extra load / store instructions to your code and slows performance. The goal of the register allocation algorithm is to reduce such inefficiencies as much as possible. This is used as a reward to guide RL policy training.

Similar to the size inline policy, the register allocation (performance tuning) policy is trained in a large Google internal software package and can be generalized across different software, with queries per second between 0.3% and 1.5%. % Improve (QPS) A series of internal large data center applications. The QPS improvement lasts for several months after deployment, demonstrating the generalizability of the model over time.

Conclusion and future work We propose MLGO, a framework for systematically integrating ML technology into the industrial compiler LLVM. MLGO is a general framework that can be extended as follows: 1) Deeper, for example, add more features and apply better RL algorithms. 2) Beyond inlining and readjustment, it becomes wider by applying it to more optimization heuristics. We are keen on the potential that MLGO brings to the compiler optimization domain and look forward to further adoption of MLGO and future contributions from the research community.

Try it for yourself Check out github’s open source end-to-end data acquisition and training solution and a demo that trains size-sized inlining policies using policy gradients.

Acknowledgments Thanks to MLGO contributors and collaborators Eugene Brevdo, Jacob Hegna, Gaurav Jain, David Li, Zinan Lin, Kshiteej Mahajan, Jack Morris, Girish Mururu, Jin Xin Ng, Robert Ormandi, Easwaran Raman, Ondrej Sykora and Maruf. increase. , Weiye Zhao. We would also like to thank Petr Hosek, Yuqian Li, Roland McGrath and Haowei Wu for trusting us and introducing MLGO to Fuchsia as our first customer. Thanks to David Blaikie, Eric Christopher, Brooks Moses, and Jordan Rupprecht for helping us deploy MLGO in Google’s internal large data center applications. Thanks to Ed Chi of Tipp Moseley for supporting the leadership.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://ai.googleblog.com/2022/07/mlgo-machine-learning-framework-for.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos