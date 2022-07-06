Announcing Google Startup School India





With nearly 70,000 startups, India is the third largest startup birthplace in the world. And as more Indian founders successfully led their company to IPO or unicorn status, their success began a virtuous cycle that ignited aspirations among young Indians across the country. Did.

Startups are no longer restricted to Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. There are many fast-growing startups headquartered in centers such as Jaipur, Indore and Gorakhpur. In fact, they make up almost 50% of all startups recognized in India today.

90% of all startups fail within the first five years of their journey-for almost the same main reasons-unmanaged cash burns, defective demand assessments, ineffective feedback loops, or lack of leadership. ..

Over the last 20 years, especially the last 10 years, Indian entrepreneurs have gained a wealth of institutional knowledge. This makes the entrepreneurial journey no longer lonely for future founders. A clear tradition of the community is knowledge sharing, which helps the community as a whole learn faster, avoid known pitfalls, and borrow useful growth hacks.

As start-ups move to every corner of the country, we need a program that can organize this knowledge into a structured curriculum and provide it to a broader footprint. The Startup School India-Google for Startups Initiative is designed to do just that when it comes to coordinating efforts to support this extension.

The virtually nine-week program offers Google Reader and pioneering collaborators from across the startup ecosystem, including FinTech, D2C, B2B, B2C e-commerce, languages, social media and networking, and job search. Take up the fireside chat between. A complete list of speakers is available here.

The curriculum includes educational modules on themes such as effective product strategy development, product user value details, road mapping and PRD development, building apps for Next Billion users in markets such as India, and promoting user acquisition. It is included.

There is also an opportunity to gain orthogonal insights from discussions about why founders can be effective founders, formalization of recruitment, and so on.

Targeted at early stage founders with minimal viable products, this program provides virtual curriculum flexibility and allows participants to choose the modules they want to tune.

Here’s something some of our ecosystem collaborators have to say about the program

Google always believes in giving back to the startup ecosystem, and this initiative lives on in that spirit. After working with thousands of startups, they really understand the gap in needs that startup school initiatives are aiming to fill-Varun Alagh, co-founder, Mamaearth.

Indian start-ups are known to be innovative and agile in addressing business challenges. This is evidenced by the fact that Indian start-ups have filed 6000 patent applications in the United States, which is 60% of all Indian patent applications. Intellectual power, creative thinking, creative applications, a combination of technologies, and a fertile economic foundation for experimenting in problematic and opportunity-filled markets have brought about significant growth in these businesses. Many have turned into unicorns. Google Startup School provides entrepreneurs with a way to get out of the closet and look for opportunities. –Moglix founder Rahul Garg

Startup schools are a great initiative to reach the founders of India on a large scale. As younger, tech-savvy founders start building their businesses, it’s important to think carefully about the basics of building a company so that they can build in the long run. -Gayatri Yadav, Chief Marketing Officer of Sequoia India and Southeast Asia

First Edition of Startup School India-The GFS Initiative begins today at 11am. To sign up, please register at goo.gle/ssi.

