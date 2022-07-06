Apple announces a new lockdown mode for iOS 16 with “extreme” security levels





Apple today announced a new lockdown mode for iPhones, iPads, and Macs with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura. According to Apple, optional security features could be at risk of “targeted cyberattacks” from journalists, activists, civil servants, and other private companies developing state-sponsored spyware. Designed to protect a “small number” of users.

According to Apple, lockdown mode is enabled in the third beta versions of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura released today, and all users will have this feature when a software update is released later this year. It will be available. This feature is targeted at users targeted by cyber attacks, but it seems that it can be enabled by any user.

Lockdown mode is off by default[設定]or[システム設定]Of the app[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Can be enabled in the section. After turning it on, you can turn off lockdown mode at any time in the same section of the Settings app. To enable or disable lockdown mode, you need to restart the device and enter the device passcode.

When enabled, Apple states that lockdown mode provides an “extreme” level of security by strictly limiting or disabling features, apps, and website features. At startup, lockdown mode includes the following protections: The Messages app blocks most message attachment types other than images and disables some features such as link preview. FaceTime calls from people you haven’t called before will be blocked. Invitations to other Apple services from people you haven’t previously invited are also blocked. Unless you exclude trusted sites from lockdown mode, some complex web technologies and browsing features, including just-in-time (JIT) JavaScript compilation, will be disabled. This protection applies to Safari and all other web browsers that use WebKit on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Shared albums will be removed from the Photo app and new shared album invitations will be blocked. When a device is locked, it blocks wired connections with other devices / accessories. While lockdown mode is on, configuration profiles cannot be installed and devices cannot be registered with mobile device management (MDM).

Apple said it will continue to add new protection to lockdown mode. Apple is adding a new category to its security bounty program to reward researchers who find a lockdown mode bypass to help improve protection. Double your rewards of up to $ 2 million for eligible findings in lockdown mode.

“Lockdown mode is a breakthrough feature that reflects our unwavering commitment to protect users from the rarest and most sophisticated attacks,” shared today with Apple Head of Security Engineering, Ivan Krsti. Said in a press release. “Although the vast majority of users are never the victims of targeted cyberattacks, we strive to protect a small number of users.”

Apple also announced that it will provide a $ 10 million grant to the Ford Foundation’s Dignity and Justice Fund to help organizations investigate, publish, and prevent targeted cyber attacks. Apple also said it would donate damages from a lawsuit filed against NSO Group, the creator of spyware Pegasus.

Last year, Apple launched notifications to potentially targeted users of country-sponsored attackers via email and iMessage notifications.

