Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals with gaming devices





Amazon Prime Day is here and it’s a great time to build or upgrade your game setup.

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest retailers’ sales events of the year, trading even comparable to Black Friday. From July 12th to 13th, you can save on various gaming machines. From high-quality gaming monitors to comfortable and responsive gaming mice, there are several items that can significantly improve your gaming experience. If you want to stream your gameplay and make money, it’s even more important to have an aesthetic setup, good internet, and a good webcam.

With so many limited-time discount gaming products from Amazon, this is a great opportunity to upgrade your gaming settings for streaming or personal use. Check out our Top Picks for the best Prime Day deals on gaming equipment. These transactions are available to Amazon Prime members and Amazon Prime Student members (be sure to check out Amazon Video).

Disclaimer: Information regarding pricing and product availability was accurate at the time of publication.

Image: Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router

Having a fast and reliable internet is necessary for games and streaming. With this mesh Wi-Fi router from Amazon-owned brand Eero, you can experience fast, low latency and ensure you have something to miss while online. Eero mesh routers replace standard routers and use TrueMesh technology to intelligently route traffic and avoid in-game congestion, buffering, and dropoffs.

This Eero router sells for $ 58, 16% off the list price of $ 69.99. You can also buy 3 packs for $ 169.99 to provide full home coverage for larger homes and office spaces.

Image: Amazon 49 inch Samsung Odyssey G94K Gaming Monitor

The curved computer monitor can provide an upgraded gaming experience. This ultra-wide, curved monitor provides an immersive gaming experience with a high-quality QLED display. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is currently priced at $ 1,099.99, which is 27% off the list price of $ 1,499.99.

Image: Amazon 50 inch Amazon Fire TV

Many console gamers like to play games on TV. However, not all TVs are perfect for games. It’s a good idea to choose something like Amazon Fire TV that offers a high quality display and a decent refresh rate. Amazon Fire TV is a versatile TV suitable for games, streaming movies, and watching TV. This 50-inch Amazon TV sells for $ 279.99, 45% off the list price of $ 509.99.

Image: Amazon Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense Wired USB Gaming Headset

If you want to play with others or stream games, you need a good headset. This Razer Kraken gaming headset offers 3D audio, a removable microphone and a comfortable design. Advanced 7.1 surround sound optimizes the sound design of your game so you can hear everything as if you were in the middle of everything. It also includes tactile technology that provides vibration and tactile feedback during the game.

It provides an immersive gaming experience and clear communication. This gaming headset sells for $ 94.99, which is 27% off the list price of $ 129.99.

Image: Amazon Logitech Wireless Gaming Mouse

With an ultra-fast wireless mouse with advanced sensors, you can achieve a smoother gaming experience and faster response times. The Logitech Wireless Gaming Mouse features a Hero 25K sensor and 11 customizable buttons. The advanced wireless mouse offers 1: 1 tracking, 400plus ips, a maximum dpi sensitivity of 100-25,600, plus zero smoothing, filtering, or acceleration, making it ideal for fast-paced gameplay. This gaming mouse sells for $ 89.99, 40% off the list price of $ 149.99.

Image: Amazon ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop

Not everyone wants or needs a huge game setup. High quality gaming laptops are a great starting point for new gamers and streamers who don’t want to invest in a lot of equipment yet. This laptop features a 144Hz response speed to minimize lag and the finest NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics processor.

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 Gaming Laptop sells for $ 649.99, 16% off the list price of $ 769.99.

