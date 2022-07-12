Unleash Effective Technology | American Enterprise Laboratories





Brett Swanson

The purpose of technology is to do more at less cost. But the current crisis around the world is the result of policies that insist that we do less.

Tens of thousands of farmers in the Netherlands and Germany are blocking roads in protest of governments planning to significantly reduce nitrogen oxides, ammonia and livestock in order to reach their climate change goals. .. The Dutch minister said the rule could eliminate one-third of the country’s 50,000 farms in the next few years. This is the purpose. There was a revolution in Sri Lanka, and the government’s 10-year plan to move to 100% organic farming brought about economic and social collapse within just two years. The ban on fertilizer and pesticide imports has hit the production of its largest exports, rice and tea, among other restrictions.

The European energy disaster is the direct result of a 20-year quest to shut down working technologies (natural gas and nuclear power) and subsidize non-functional technologies (windmills and solar). Germany is now accelerating the urgent launch of coal away from nuclear energy, demonstrating that the Green movement is far more committed to more expensive anti-commercial energy sources than emission reductions.

Meanwhile, the United States is doing its best to undermine the high-tech hydraulic fracturing revolution with pipeline blockages and a range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) discouragements. Reuters reports that new Environmental Protection Agency regulations could close some of the major liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals in Texas and Louisiana. Energy analysts at Doomberg, a financial-focused substack, said this could knock out half of the US’s total LNG export capacity, making US natural gas prices a crater and European / Asian prices. Estimates that we may expect to soar to unimaginable heights. ”

If we have too much money to chase after products with too little inflation, our current predicament is perfect distillation. The blockade of COVID-19 has locked hundreds of millions of people around the world out of work and school. The government has pumped and printed trillions of dollars to make up for lost production. Keynesian equivalence says that business outcomes and printing of public funds are interchangeable.

But inflation, turmoil, and geopolitical turmoil show that the two are not the same. During the blockade, the industry was closed. The supply chain broke. Mandatory vaccines without advice have led to huge dismissals and resignations, reducing the workforce by hundreds of thousands. (Some knowledge industries and workers thrived during COVID-19 because the United States has encouraged $ 2 trillion to invest in private broadband Internet infrastructure over the last two decades.) Lockdown The benefits were zero, but they had a negative impact on health and the economy. On a large scale, it helped to trigger today’s rolling crisis.

Beyond their catastrophic substance, these COVID-19 policies can stop production, disrupt the network of commerce, replace them with money, and do more and less. Advances the general concept. it’s not.

For most of the 20th century, top-down control of the economy was justified in the name of socialism, based on the assumed goal of more equal outcomes. Today, top-down policies are justified in the name of fighting climate change, pandemics, and awakened ideological breaches. Regardless of the rationale, these policies shift resources and power to an unreasonable minority, thin out the productive and creative engine of the wider economy, and most hurt the middle class and the working class.

Technology-driven entrepreneurship and re-commitment to building are needed. The path to widespread prosperity is to embrace productive techniques and jobs and stop subsidizing those who are not.

