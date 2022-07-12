Apply for a Night Fellowship in Healthcare Innovation Baptist Health





Dr. Joe Jankowski. Barry T. Katzen, Nila Bakni, Mark Koticia.

Baptist Health Innovations is accepting applications for the 2022-23 Knight Foundation Fellowship in Healthcare Technology Innovation. Fellowship is a 10-month program for entrepreneurs and innovators interested in healthcare technology and development.

Designed to bring together individuals with a variety of professional backgrounds, including clinical, administrative, engineering, legal, and finance, an interdisciplinary fellowship is an opportunity to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in Miami. A strong commitment to diversity and inclusion is part of the selection process and team composition.

Baptist Health continues to grow as an innovation hub. Fellowship is a multi-faceted team-based project designed to provide significant professional development opportunities and build innovator skills and networks essential for the development of new products, services and interventions in healthcare. It is incorporated.

The Fellowship Program is funded by a $ 1 million grant from the Knight Foundation and a $ 1 million fund from a matching fund from local philanthropists raised through the Baptist Health Foundation to help maintain the program over the next few years. It is covered.

Dr. Barry T. Katzen, MD, Chief of Medical Innovation at Baptist Health Innovations, is an invitation to the future of healthcare by a cohort of leaders at the forefront of new products, services and healthcare innovation. Fellowships provide the opportunity and access for both clinical and business professionals in the field of education to come up with ideas and develop them.

Fellowships are intended for healthcare professionals and managers, researchers, information technology professionals, doctors, designers, engineers, and other professionals with an interest in healthcare and entrepreneurship.

Applicants who are passionate about digital health, patient experience, continuous improvement, complex design, etc. can visit Innovation.BaptistHealth.net/Fellowship to find out more and now this selective program until August 5th. Please apply for.

Knight Foundations support is part of a broader investment in Baptist Health and other local institutions to expand South Florida technicians and accelerate innovation.

Baptist Health is an anchor agency in our community, driving well-being and innovation in many ways, said Raulmores, director of the Night Foundation Miami Program.

Healthcare Technology Innovation Fellowship enables talented Miamians from diverse professional backgrounds to build communities and develop new technologies that improve health outcomes in and beyond Miami.

Baptist Health Innovations is a new technology and device based on the concept of employee innovators and doctors, with many doctors and executives developing new technologies and devices and working with world leaders in the industry to develop new products. Helps to successfully commercialize your ideas. .. Earlier this year, the Baptist Health Innovations team announced the launch of the first startup named Gait Boost.

The Fellowship Platform is taught by Dr. Joseph Jankowski, a world-renowned educator and senior advisor to Baptist Health Innovation. He builds his fellowship curriculum on the concept of the most respected and advanced institutions. Fellowships provide fellows with a multi-faceted curriculum and meet speakers with business strategy expertise, including intellectual asset management, regulatory environment, economic modeling, innovation skills, and how to bring new products to market.

Fellows connect with business executives, work directly with South Florida leaders and the national and international innovation communities to share personal and professional insights into innovation.

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest medical institution in the region, with 12 hospitals, over 24,000 employees, 4,000 doctors, 100 outpatient centers, emergency medical facilities, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach. There are doctor’s offices across each county.

