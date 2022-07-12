Apatinib and pegulated liposome doxorubicin have significant efficacy in advanced ovarian cancer





Results from the Phase 2 APPROVE trial show that the combination of apatinib and pegylated liposomal doxorubicin improves efficacy and safety in patients with platinum-resistant recurrent ovarian cancer compared to pegulated liposome doxorubicin alone. I did.

With a median follow-up of 8.7 months, median progression-free survival (PFS) was 5.8 months (95% CI, 3.8-8.8) in the apatinib group, compared to 3.3 months (95% CI, 2.1) in the PLD. It was -3.8). Alone (HR, 0.44; 95% CI, 0.28-0.71; P <.001). PLD alone group (HR, 0.66; 95% CI, 0.40-1.09; P = .10).

A total of 152 patients were enrolled and randomly assigned to either the apatinib group (n = 78) or the PLD alone group (n = 74). Progressive events or deaths were experienced in 47.4% of patients in the apatinib group and 67.6% in the PLD alone group.

PLD was administered at 40 mg / m2 on day 1 every 4 weeks for up to 6 cycles in both groups. Apatinib was given at 250 mg once daily.

Objective response rates were observed in 83.3% of patients in the apatinib group and 86.5% in the PLD alone group. In addition, unidentified objective responses were observed in 43.1% (95% CI, 30.8% -56.0%) of patients in the apatinib group and 10.9% (95% CI, 4.5% -21.2%) in the PLD alone group. (Rate difference, 31.6%; 95% CI, 17.2% -46.1%). In the apatinib group, a disease control rate of 81.5% (95% CI, 70.0% -90.1%) was observed in the apatinib group, whereas it was 53.1% (95% CI, 40.2% -65.7%) in the PLD alone group. (Rate difference, 28.9%; 95% CI, 13.5% -44.4%).

The median time to response was 2.1 months (95% CI, 1.8-2.3) in the apatinib group and 2.1 months (95% CI, 1.8-3.5) in the PLD alone group. In addition, among patients with measurable lesions who underwent at least one post-baseline imaging evaluation, 87.8% in the apatinib group and 39.2% in the PLD alone group showed a reduction in target lesions.

For patients receiving PLD, the median dose intensity was 96% in the PLD alone group, 98% in the apatinib group, and the median relative dose intensity was 100% in apatinib. Weight loss of apatinib was required in 12.2% of patients and 6.8% required PLD weight loss. At least one discontinuation was observed in 29.7% of all patients. In the apatinib group, 3.8% of patients discontinued treatment due to side effects (AE).

At least one therapeutic emergent AE (TEAE) was observed in 93.2% of patients in the apatinib group and 84.7% in the PLD alone group. The most common TEAEs were a decrease in white blood cell count (60.8% vs 50.0%) and a decrease in neutrophil count (59.5% vs 37.5%) in the apatinib group and the PLD alone group, respectively.

Patients treated with apatinib had increased hand-foot syndrome (25.7% vs 2.8%), hypertension (17.6% vs 1.4%), and proteinuria (14.9% vs 2.8%) of all grades compared to the PLD alone group. Did. The most common TEAEs of grade 3 and above include decreased neutrophil count (14.9% vs 8.3%), hypertension (8.1% vs 0.0%), and decreased white blood cell count (14.9% vs 0.0%) between the apatinib and PLD-only groups. 6.8% vs 4.2%) was included. , Respectively.

Severe AE included 12.2% of patients in the apatinib group, with incomplete bowel obstruction (2.7%) and intestinal fistula (2.7%) being the most common. In addition, 4.2% of patients in the PLD alone group experienced one case each of infection, vomiting or nausea, and acute pancreatitis. No patient died of AE.

