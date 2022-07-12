Empty Phone (1): Space for another brand, but a difficult market to satisfy, analysts say





Too Much Phone Hype (1) imho (sic): That’s what former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei tweeted last week prior to the launch of the latest startup new product late tonight. It is the one that was done. Pei claims that this isn’t all marketing, but there’s no doubt that the Nothing Phone (1) is one of the most awaited devices these days. However, analysts warn that while there is room for another smartphone brand, none has a tough market in front of it.

Analysts spoken by indianexpress.com emphasized that the current market is very different from 2014-2015, when OnePlus just took off, and nothing has been cut off from its mission. They also pointed out that this is a particularly difficult time for any brand to enter the market, given the overall macro factors such as rising inflation and the fear of a recession.

The Indian smartphone market is expected to grow in the mid-single digits. Demand is declining gradually. The actual launch is in the segment of Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 and we believe that Nothing phone (1) will not be launched given the brands Carl Pei wants to bring, the vanity features and the cosmetic features they bring. I am. NavkendarSingh, an analyst and global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), told indianexpress.com.

But he also said that unique designs may work in the brand’s favor. It’s easy to recognize when you have an Apple phone. And we must be aware of the fact that most people in India buy Apple for their logo. According to Shin, there is a unique space for Android phones here.

Given the transparent design filled with LED lights on the back, you can’t expect it to fill that space. However, the challenges of selling the new midrange Android will be very different between 2022 and 2015. According to Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, hardware is no longer a major differentiator.

In his view, post-purchase behavior and feedback are important for brands like Nothing. People also pay attention to post-purchase behavior, such as after-sales service. What is the service, what about software updates, etc.? That’s where I think they need to build in the future, he said.

He also said that thanks to his previous product, Ear (1) TWS earphones, he was able to increase brand awareness, so there is no slight advantage. Users who have purchased Nothing TWS can also be a target audience. If not, it’s the other way around, he said, buying a phone and then getting accessories.

According to Singh, users in this segment don’t compromise on these aspects, so they don’t need top-notch camera performance and general performance. It doesn’t help that the Rs30,000 to Rs40,000 segment is filled with phones from other brands running older and more powerful Snapdragon 800 series chipsets. In contrast, the Snapdragon 778G + chipset is perceived as running out of power, so nothing happens.

Options such as Pocos F4 5G and iQoo Neo 6 are powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset, which is known for its excellent performance. Next are the Xiaomi 11T Pro and OnePlus 9RT. All of these are powered by the Snapdragon 888 series, but are close to the Rs 40,000 mark.

Shin added that it may be difficult to sell a two-camera approach, especially in India. It’s very difficult to sell two cameras that are better than three. Perhaps only Apple can do that. And the Pixel was able to do that, but the Pixel didn’t work in India. He pointed out that it would be the point of discussion.

Even without the discussion of two cameras and chipsets, the overall macro factor makes it difficult to get into the market. According to Pathak, how the first set of consumers responds is important. First-time users are very important to the Nothing brand. What happens in India will affect Europe and other markets they are trying to expand, he said.

