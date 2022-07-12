July 2022 Google Play System Update will be rolled out to Android devices





After releasing the July 2022 Android security patch to Pixel devices last week, Google has begun publishing the latest Google Play system updates. The new release offers several improvements to the Google Play Store, rebranding of Google Wallet, new APIs to help developers build a seamless multi-device experience, and more.

According to the updated support page, the July 2022 Google Play system update will improve the playback function as a Play Store download, new features to help users find apps and games, and optimal app download and installation. And new Play Path and Play Point program features. In addition, this update includes a rebranding of Google Wallet that Google introduced at I / O this year. Check the full change log below for a complete list of changes and improvements.

account management[Phone] Google account settings[データとプライバシー]The tab section header has been updated.Device connectivity[Phone] An API for developers to build a seamless multi-device experience. Improvements to the ability to play as a Google Play Store download will allow you to start playing mobile games while the app is being downloaded, reducing latency by downloading the app. New features to help you discover apps and games I love you. Optimizations that enable faster and more reliable downloads and installations. New features in the PlayPass and Playpoints program. Enhanced Google Play billing. Continuous improvement of Play Protect to keep your device safe. Various performance optimizations, bug fixes, security, stability, accessibility.support[Phone] Provides the ability to filter the data plans available for purchase in various categories received from Carrier.Wallet[Phone] Update the user experience to the latest Google Material Design and rename it as Google Wallet. Developer Services New developer features for Google and third-party app developers to support map-related developer services in your apps.

[データとプライバシー]Tab design changes, wallet rebranding, and data plan filters will be exposed to users on Google Play Services v22.22, and Play Store improvements and changes will be exposed on Google Play Store v31.1. Finally, a new developer feature that provides map-related developer services to third-party apps will be rolled out in Google Play service v22.26.

Source: Google System Updates support page

