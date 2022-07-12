The best technology solutions and innovations to reach Net Zero faster





CEO of LANARS Norge. Hardware and software engineering specialist.

Getty

Within five years, our planet could cross the critical global heating threshold and reach a point where it would never return from a preventive point of view. However, reaching net zero is a possible solution for reversing irreversibility.

Companies around the world are thinking about ways to reinvent processes to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and save the planet. This is because this common action is the only way to reach the future of net zero.

The transition from the use of depleting fossil fuels to the use of sustainable energy sources is partly in the integration of technology solutions within and within the enterprise. The path to Net Zero requires the deployment of all available clean energy technologies, most of which already exist. We need to take and use them for greater benefit.

The next big thing is innovation. Many solutions other than existing ones need to be considered further. McKinsey has established nine requirements to reach Net Zero, the first of which is innovation. Therefore, there is a great need for research and development (R & D) funded by governments and other stakeholders interested in changing the state of global climate change and energy consumption.

Which technologies can help you reach Net Zero?

For a successful emission reduction strategy, companies need to work on the technology part. There are already roadmaps for those who are striving to reach net zero in the shortest amount of time, but it’s also important to adapt them to what you currently have at the start of your green journey.

Solar and wind have incredible potential, so using that power should be one of the most interesting points for businesses.

Low carbon electrification seems to be the best tool in the world in the fight to reduce carbon emissions. With the growing popularity of electric vehicles, it is necessary to encourage electric vehicles to replace them with internal combustion engines. Such incentives are a powerful driving force for accelerating the electrification of the industry as a whole and lowering carbon levels in the atmosphere.

Optimizing resources and creating smart grids for electricity, gas and water are key goals for reaching net zero.

What are the actual technical solutions that can be developed and implemented immediately? Hardware and software development for energy management optimization and customization. These may include the development of Internet of Things technologies such as smart shutters and sensors, as well as common hardware and embedded systems.

Other options may include Nature-based Solutions (NBS). These solutions suggest working with nature itself to find ways to find the perfect balance and benefits of all parts of the ecosystem.

The technologies we currently own and the technologies we all can strive to create protect existing ecosystems, apply sustainable methods to manage them, and destroy ecosystems. Helps you find innovative ways to restore and create new systems. The main aspect that NBS can help us is to absorb and store carbon through the most efficient technology, minimizing harm to the inherent environment.

Electric vehicles may offer benefits that go beyond the above benefits by being enhanced with smart solutions and becoming more comfortable and convenient for users. (For example, use edge computing to eliminate latency issues and reach faster response times or cloud solutions for data storage and management.)

The next decade of innovation (not just research, but the implementation of new technologies in real-world environments) will also require the development of large-scale infrastructure to meet the needs of these newly created technologies. For example, new pipelines for transporting CO2 emissions and systems for hydrogen transfer across industrial areas.

Businesses, stakeholders and investors need to foster an industrial ecosystem, ensure integration with existing infrastructure, and maintain a steady move towards a common goal. R & D investments need to be meticulously targeted and targeted at the industry, with resources directed to areas of long-term advantage, not just a few years. Net Zero is a great adventure for humanity and all the companies that strive for it.

Overview

Decarbonization puts pressure on leaders (especially standardized and established industries) to make choices in favor of Net Zero, as the price of ignorance is too high. These choices can be difficult, but it is important to weigh the current potential with the potential for growth and transformation. Leaders need to invest in and commit to the manufacture and creation of mature, ready-to-use climate technologies, in addition to researching and inventing next-generation technology solutions.

This journey may seem daunting at first, but it’s not desirable to miss a valuable opportunity. Companies need to find places where they can succeed and grow. Values ​​are now being redistributed throughout the economy, and those moving quickly and boldly have the potential to ensure a long-standing response to the global problem of climate change.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Are you qualified?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2022/07/12/the-best-tech-solutions-and-innovations-to-reach-net-zero-faster/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos