Google Earth may have discovered Russia’s secret satellite-satellite weapon





In 2011, Russia began work on a project to create an anti-satellite weapon known as Karina. Over the last decade, weapons work has suffered from multiple delays. However, recent captures of the region using Google Earth show that the construction of Russia’s anti-satellite weapons has finally begun.

Russia has designed the weapon in question, known only as Karina, to target foreign imagery satellites flying over Russia’s territory. Anti-satellite weapons are part of the Russian Ministry of Defense’s Krona space surveillance facility. The complex is located a few kilometers west of Zelenchukskaya. In addition, this weapon is near the Astrophysical Observatory of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Russia is using this complex to run a system that uses both radar and LIDAR to provide targeting data to Russia’s anti-satellite weapons system. The Russian government devised the original idea of ​​the complex in the 1970s. However, it was not operational until the early 2000s. Kalina extends the system already provided by Krona.

So far, as Space Review points out, we’ve only speculated on Karina’s existence from some online procurement and court documents. However, these documents have made it possible to find the technical publications that are most likely to be related to the project in any way. As such, many believe that Karina intends to act as an anti-satellite weapon capable of targeting foreign imagery satellites.

Basically, this means that Karina is a tool that Russia plans to use to block foreign satellites passing through Russian territory. Evidence of this idea comes from three major sources. First, the Bank Guarantee, published online in January 2014, states that Kalina’s goal was to create a “functional suppression” of electro-optical systems using solid-state lasers.

Second, another document published online in 2017 shows that Karina is included in the list of planned military projects. This document lists anti-satellite weapons as “space security facilities.” This document uses this same term to classify several other anti-satellite weapon systems.

Finally, the NPK SPP’s annual report from 2013 also provides evidence of the existence of Carina as a kind of weapon. That is because it is called “laser system for electro-optic warfare”.

Of course, it is difficult to determine all the features that Kalina offers. Especially when there is little evidence to build. But so far, construction is progressing steadily. A new telescope dome will appear in the complex, with a tunnel connecting it to the rider’s building. Space Review also notes that its structure is consistent with the lack of information about Kalina.

Ultimately, Karina’s full potential as an anti-satellite weapon is unknown. We know that Russia invented the weapon in 2011. And now that construction is underway, Russia may take advantage of it sometime in the future. Russia continues to keep secrets in its ongoing space missions. So it will be interesting to see what Karina has for the government in the future.

