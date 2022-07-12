Denver’s arson case leads to court battle over Google search results





This issue revolves around a Denver police investigation warrant issued to Google seeking data on people who searched for the address of the house where the family lived.

Denver, a teenage lawyer charged as an adult in the murder of a Senegalese family, argued that police violated the protection of the teenage amendment Article 4 from unjustified searches, providing significant evidence of the case. I’m asking the court to destroy it.

The issue revolves around the Denver Police (DPD) investigation warrant issued to Google in November 2020, seeking data on people who searched their home address before the fire in August of that year. .. Gavin Seymour’s lawyer, one of the two suspects charged as an adult in the case, said police had no suspects in the deadly arson case until the investigation warrant.

Michael Juba, one of Seymours’ lawyers, said the investigation used by law enforcement agencies in this case suggests widespread privacy concerns that need to worry all citizens in the country. Law enforcement agencies have no suspects. So they go back and search everyone’s search queries to find the suspect.

Seymour and another teenager Kevin Bui have been accused of deliberately burning 29-year-old Djibril Diol, 23-year-old Adja Diol, and 2-year-old daughter Khadija. Gibrils’ sister Hassan Dior, 25, and her little daughter Hawa Bay have also died. According to police, two adults and one child jumped out of the window and ran away.

Police arrested Solmare and Buoy in January 2021.

The DPD could not say the number of these so-called reverse keyword search warrants issued by the department. A spokesman for the agency refused to comment on pending legal issues. The Denver District Attorney’s Office, which has filed a proceeding against Solmare, said it would withhold comments on the defendant’s motion to court.

When asked for data on reverse keyword search warrants nationwide, Google didn’t answer Monday’s 9NEWS inquiry. According to the latest data available, the transparency portal on the company’s website showed that the company received more than 25,000 search warrants between January and June 2021. Some of those warrants probably sought geofence data. There, police use location data to ask who was in a particular area at a particular time.

There is an old idiom that says bad cases make bad laws, Juba said. Some people say, well, law enforcement should go every step needed to catch someone. But what we were talking about was whether we, as a society, would like to implement rules that could be used in the future.

Internet privacy advocates tend to agree. They have long sought to ban such search warrants.

Albert Fox Khan, Executive Director of the Surveillance Technology Surveillance Project, thinks Framer is lying in the grave. You can’t imagine a clearer breach of what the Constitutional Amendment was supposed to protect.

When you have the reverse guarantee that you can be a digital drugnet that sees everyone who typed something in Google. To me, it’s not a warrant, it’s an invitation to abuse.

Kahn calls the case in Denver a groundbreaking case that examines the constitutionality of these keyword warrants. Scott Robinson, a 9NEWS legal analyst, said the constitutionality of the investigation could be decided by the US Supreme Court.

According to Robinson, the court will struggle with this because it is a murder case and a serious case. And while the invasion wasn’t that big, it was an invasion of billions of people.

The consequences of such cases are devastating. No one but the accused and his lawyer really wants the accused to be free in the murder case and cause it to happen for a truly original technical investigation. It’s pretty miserable for most people.

