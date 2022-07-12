LOral R & I is working with NASSCOM CoE for innovation in India





Leaders in the consumer cosmetics and personal care market have announced a collaboration with NASSCOM CoE (IoT & AI) to co-develop and adopt technology leveraging India’s vibrant technology and startup ecosystem. Known for the realization of technology, the Center of Excellence (CoE) has succeeded in accelerating the innovation needs of large and midsize companies in areas such as healthcare and welfare, processes and manufacturing.

This joint initiative is for emerging technologies such as AI, ML, IoT, AR / VR / MR in cosmetic / dermatological product development, consumer evaluation, personalization, and process optimization to accelerate / enhance the LOreal R & I team. Helps deal with potential applications. Through CoE, there are many innovative companies that specialize in database predictive approaches and solutions that can address specific consumer-related questions in real time.

Dr. Yogash Suradkar, Vice President of Research and Innovation, L’Oreal’s SAPMENA Zone We are pleased to participate in this partnership. This allows us to collaborate and innovate solutions backed by a new era of technology. Over the years, there has been a paradigm shift in the field of cosmetology, and technology is steering this adaptation. CoE is a priority partner in the ecosystem and expertise in India, helping to meet key needs and create opportunities in the technology arena to enhance our digital transformation efforts. .. We are confident that this will bring new value propositions to our comprehensive beauty and well-being solutions for a diverse range of consumers.

Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO of NASSCOM CoEsaid, says innovation needs to meet the needs of today’s as well as future customers. This partnership will help enable new scientific cutting-edge technologies that will lead new generations of ideas and innovation. We work to strengthen the innovation ecosystem, including businesses, start-ups and academia, drive the digitalization agenda and generate valuable insights that benefit the industry and its consumers.

The launch meeting was attended by L’Oréal leaders from India, France, Japan and other countries and the Bangalore CoE team. The two teams are working to implement an agenda that addresses global needs and collaborates on a roadmap for future technology areas.

About LOral

For over 110 years, the world’s leading cosmetologist, LOral has been dedicated solely to meeting the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our aim is to create beauty that moves the world, defining our approach to beauty as a comprehensive, ethical, generous, social and environmental sustainability effort. doing. With a broad portfolio of 35 international brands and an ambitious commitment to sustainability in the LOral for the Future program, we give each and every one of us around the world quality, effectiveness, safety, integrity and responsibility. Offering the best and celebrating its endless beauty. With 85,400 dedicated employees, a balanced geographic footprint, and sales across all distribution networks (e-commerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, hair salons, brands and travel retail), the Group will be in 2021. Generated 32,280 million euros in sales. With 20 research centers in 11 countries around the world and a dedicated research and innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and 3,000 technical experts, LOral invents the future of beauty and becomes a beauty technology powerhouse. We are focusing on becoming.

About NASSCOM CoE for IoT & AI

The Center of Excellence for IoT & AI was launched in July 2015 by Prime Minister Honble Narendra Modi, leveraging India’s IT strengths to dramatically launch the IOT & AI ecosystem, where the country is in the area of ​​hardware and software convergence. The Center of Excellence is India’s largest deep technology innovation ecosystem of start-ups, innovators, businesses and governments. The platform leverages technologies such as IoT, AI AR / VR, and robotics and focuses on solving real-world challenges through extensive academic research. The main purpose of the center is to leverage the innovative nature of the startup community and leverage the experience of corporate players to create innovative applications and domain features.

