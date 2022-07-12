Anonymous social NGL has over 15 million installs and users are dissatisfied with fraud, resulting in $ 2.4 million in revenue – TechCrunch





According to new data from app intelligence company Sensor Tower released today, a popular anonymous social app called NGL currently has over 15 million installs worldwide. The app is currently one of the few unregulated and potentially problematic anonymous apps for teens and has been on the charts rapidly since its release in December 2021. .. However, while NGL is currently in the top 10 of the Apple App Store, Sensor Tower data show that much of its current growth is being driven by Android users in markets such as India and Indonesia.

Emerging markets can help push new apps like NGL to the charts and get more attention from consumers. However, in the case of NGL etc., there are reasons to worry about its rapid adoption. The app and some of its rivals have been accused of using bots to drive user engagement.

This is a problem. The app promises “anonymous” social interactions in the form of Q & A from online friends, making money by providing “hints” about who sent those messages and reaching millions of people. Because I was able to pull in. In other words, both the App Store and Google Play, and the app developers themselves, benefit from illegal operations that trick people into thinking that their friends are asking questions when some of the questions are actually automated. Looks like you’re getting.

When TechCrunch recently tested NGL and its rival Sendit, they copied the short link provided to Instagram Story. This was just a moment before I deleted it. This tricked the app into thinking it was waiting for an anonymous question from a friend. A few hours later, a question from a friend who seems to have seen our link appeared in their respective inboxes of the app. But in reality, no one has seen our link. According to the NGL, the six people who seemed to have sent us a message weren’t long enough to click.

From these tests, it’s clear that NGL is trying to mislead users, and its lower-ranked App Store reviews are full of complaints about using bots.

In US keyword analysis, words like “bots” and “bots”, “fake messages”, “fake questions”, and “scams”, as well as app tricks and $ 10 “wasted” for users to get hints. You’ll find reviews that refer to other terms on how to “make”. About who asked the question. On the other hand, five-star reviews of the app come across as suspicious as many people repeat the same phrase “very good.”

NGL charges users $ 9.99 a week for subscriptions that provide unlimited tips on who sent the questions they received. The hints provide only a wide range of details such as location and device model, so users have stated in the reviews. To date, Sensor Tower says NGL users have spent about $ 2.4 million on apps. The company says the $ 9.99 unlimited hints subscription was the top in-app purchase, followed by the $ 1.99 per week unlimited hints option.

Despite these issues, the app continues to gain momentum. NGL’s Google Play installs are currently outpacing the App Store installs, with Android about 6.5 million downloads and iOS 4.4 million downloads in June.

Indonesia is the largest market for NGL to date, accounting for about one-fifth or 3.1 million installations of NGL for the entire period, 83% of which comes from Google Play, Sensor Tower says. increase. The United States is the second largest market for apps by installs, representing nearly one-fifth of lifetime installs, or about 3 million installs. India accounts for about 10% of total installations, about 1.5 million.

So far this month, NGL has continued to grow, with an additional 4.6 million app installs as of July 10 (2.7 million on Android and 1.9 million on iOS). This is 107 times more than the 43,000 installs the app saw in the first 10 days of June, compared to the 10 days before the app recorded 7.8 million installs (June 2130). It has decreased by 41%. This indicates that recruitment levels may have been somewhat normal since the surge in late June, but the app continues to grow steadily for the foreseeable future.

Given how easy it was to trick this app and its competitors into sending fake questions, it’s not clear why the app store didn’t take action against this app and its rivals. At the very least, when your app reaches the top of the app store, you’ll be asked to scrutinize it.

NGL has not commented on new data or user complaints at this time.

