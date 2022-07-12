ZEEKR brings major OTA updates to 001 models including smart driving technology





Geely-owned brand ZEEKR has confirmed that its 001 model will be subject to extensive OTA updates covering driver comfort, cockpit interface, and smart driving technology. ZEEKR also announced a number of hardware improvements to the 2022 model 001 body and chassis.

The ZEEKR 001 is currently the world’s first mass-produced vehicle equipped with two 7nm autonomous driving chips. It is built into a complete visual fusion sensing system, allowing the 001 to autonomously adapt at speeds up to 130kph.

In a test environment, 001 will automatically slow down when it detects that a vehicle other than a pedestrian or car is approaching.

The 001 also automatically detects open car doors on the side of the road and trucks approaching the side, and rotates the wheels slightly to avoid the possibility of a side collision.

The latest upgrade also includes a high-performance 8155 Snapdragon microchip that optimizes over 200 key items of user control in the cockpit.

In December 2021, ZEEKR announced a collaboration with Waymo on the development of a new pure electric vehicle for deployment on the Waymo One Autonomous Ride Hailing Fleet in the United States.

In a press statement, the company said: ‘ZEEKR’s latest intelligent driving system allows users to switch between different driving modes and features a decentralized traction control system designed specifically for pure electric vehicles. This new system includes signal transmission and processing speeds that are 10 times faster than most existing systems, reducing computing to milliseconds. This improves acceleration performance by 31% on harsh roads and snow and ice conditions, and increases the maximum controllable value for speed.

ZEEKR is Geely Holding Group’s global premium electric mobility technology brand.

The brand utilizes the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and includes its own battery technology, battery management system, electric motor technology and electric vehicle supply chain.

