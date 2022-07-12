Twitch streamer myth moves to YouTube with exclusive contract





Ali Kabbani, known as Mythonline, is the next Twitch streamer to leave the platform for an exclusive deal with YouTube. Myths, of course, announced his decision to stream only YouTube games on YouTube videos.

If you think you’ve heard this story before, it’s because you’ve heard it. Myth is one of the many former Twitch streamers who have left the platform in the last few years, and both Lily Ki, also known as Lily Pichu, and Sykkuno have moved over the past few months.

The decision decided who I was, and this is my decision, the myth said in the announcement video. The YouTube stream will start on Tuesday. Throughout the video, the myth ponders the decisions he made in his life: from quitting professional Fortnite for streaming and choosing to play video games professionally. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the myth said it was switching to YouTube for something that focused on entertainment.

Myth said I love games and never change. But by shifting and focusing beyond just winning the game, I feel that YouTube is the right place.

He plans to stream and post his videos on his first YouTube channel in 2013. The myth became popular in 2017 by streaming Fortnite on Twitch, and later played professionally on TSM. In 2021, Myth left TSM but continued streaming on the platform. There he was one of the most watched streamers on Twitchs. Myth has over 4.5 million YouTube subscribers.

Bloomberg’s report in April suggests that Twitch is considering changing the way it pays the biggest streamers to increase profits, and the Washington Post signed a huge deal that Twitch once made in 2021. I reported that it may not be provided. Neither Myth nor any other streamer migrating to YouTube has commented on the payment structure of either company. As part of that, Twitch is still the industry leader in top livestreaming services, but YouTube continues to pull celebrities apart.

